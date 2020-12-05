Does Museveni still have a role in the change Ugandans want?

By Asuman Bisiika More by this Author

In spite of all else, almost all Ugandans want change. I think Mr Museveni too wants change. My fear is that 35 years of monotony can tempt some to call for ‘any change’. And talking of ‘any change’, we have (and been reminded of) different regime changes in the last decade. We have regime changes that were brought in by the so-called Arab Spring, Iraq War and more recently (and closer home) the change in Zimbabwe.

Most Ugandans talking about the above regime change scenarios seem to limit their reviews to the demise of the leaders in those countries and forget what became of those countries after the demise of the leaders.

I am in the corner of those who seek change. I only differ with those calling for ‘whatever process’ that leads to that change.

I personally would not wish a Libya unto my beloved Uganda (even with my call and need for change). I am very convinced that a revolution on the street would lead to unmitigated deaths; and I am not going to associate myself with this kind of process.

There are other Ugandans promoting the call for change as a generational dichotomy. The young people (between 18 and 45) look at the need for change as their generational call and will most likely not listen to any moderation from older people like me (between 45 and 80). It is my opinion that although we need change, such a change should accommodate all Ugandans (young and old). That is why I think Mr Museveni still has an important role (and roll) to play in the transition or the change Ugandans want.

In April 2018, I was part of a team of Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) and The Elders Forum of Uganda (TEFU) seeking views all over the country on the change Ugandans want.

Some Ugandans we met on this marathon itinerary did not seem to appreciate the very possible reality of a Uganda without Mr Museveni as president. And the general consensus was that Mr Museveni was (and still is) an important player in the change Ugandans want.

I have witnessed so many deaths that I do not want to see more. Whether ‘the street’ is eventually victorious, the cost will not be worth anything for Uganda. And whether Mr Museveni successfully defends his government, the cost in human life, economy and property will not be worth anything for the country.

Either way, whether young people choose the electoral or the street path, Mr Museveni will be a protagonist.

Ugandans seem to be stuck with only two options to bring change: One, elections and two, protests leading to regime change.

As one of the peace-loving Ugandans, I offer a third option: National dialogue to manage the change Ugandans want. Whoever wins this election, he or she will be required to rally the country. Whether presidential candidate John Katumba or Mr Museveni wins this election, the next president should govern under some kind of transition as a way of rallying the ekolo (Lingala: nation).

As an incumbent, Mr Museveni is and remains at the centre of the change Ugandans want. If John Katumba wins, it will be Mr Museveni to hand over power to him. And if Plan B is triggered into action, it will still be Mr Museveni on other side defending his government.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost. abisiika@gmail.com