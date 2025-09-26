Don’t think people really love you. They just want what you have

‘‘If I still held a big office, these tents would be full of people from Kampala.” These were the words of a friend of mine at the funeral of his mother recently. The funeral was some 300km from Kampala. My friend has had a brilliant managerial life, overseeing a number of government departments and agencies. At the height of his career, he was always surrounded by very powerful people. Even the small ones would carry his bags, wash his cars and wait upon him till late while he worked. He would call and send anyone for anything without any complaints. But when he left office, everything changed. He is still the same man but everyone disappeared.

I have kept thinking about the words he told me at his mother’s funeral. The words were few but are telling of the nature of human beings. When you are doing well, and hold a position of influence in society, you will be surrounded by many people. Personally, I hold a small government office but can’t believe how many people have suddenly become my friends. Even those that never greeted me are now the first at my door to say hello. On the road, people stop to greet me, which was never the case. My office staff call me sir, and even when I cough, someone rushes in to ask what I am saying.

But I am sure the day I lose this office, none of this will happen again. Even the lowest person will ask why I am sending her for a bottle of drinking water! That’s the nature of human beings. When things are going well, no one wants to annoy you – they are nice. And for the men, the girls are always willing to hang out with you. It is easy to think that all of these people are your friends and care about you but in reality, it is what they gain from you that keeps them around. They are never genuinely interested in you or your personal life. Some men get so blinded by these people that they never support their families. Instead, they dine with and give opportunities to people who simply talk and smile at them.

But when the fame fades away or when you lose that nice office, you retreat to your helpless family. I have met children of once powerful people struggling to find work or school fees – and their mothers cannot help. Friends of their fathers cannot even pick their calls, let alone check on them. When they visit their offices, the secretaries cannot allow them in. The Baganda have a useful proverb for such situations. When a tree has ripe fruits, birds of all types spend their entire day on the tree. But when the fruits are finished, the same birds pass by the tree even looking the other side.

My friend, do not allow to be blinded by fame or that powerful office. At all times, your family must come first because in the end, they are the people you will go back to. Try your best to support and empower them. Support them with good education, and while you can, use your networks to get them good work and business opportunities. Most important of all, on your way up, and while you’re still up, endeavour to be nice to people, treating them with fairness. Always remember that it is the office and not you that people are interested in. Whoever is in that office is the person that they will dine with.

Finally, you might be very busy, but find time for your community, both where you live and where you will be buried. In the end, it is these people, and not the “Kampala people” that will carry you to your grave.

Celestine Katongole, PhD

Senior Lecturer + Head of Tourism Department Makerere University Business School.