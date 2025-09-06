Don’t vote for people without integrity in coming elections

Some people become popular by speaking lies, and they are cheered on by fellow liars; unfortunately, the majority. Then some become famous because of their integrity, and they are cheered on by people of incredible integrity, but sadly, they are few in this world. You must deal with a person of integrity to truly know one, and to know one, you must have tested their integrity or seen it tested in situations where the material benefits of dishonesty outweigh the cost of standing for truth for free.

When you scan through the long list of people currently vying for political positions, what appears is many dishonest individuals who want to lead a country whose problems are rooted mainly in dishonesty. Dishonesty in the leadership of any nation is destructive. Without honest people at the helm, nothing will ever function, and everything will remain the same. Dishonest people are not only in the ruling National Resistance Movement, but also in the Opposition.

Those in Opposition exploit the fact that the government side has already been tested on a grand scale, and few in it can credibly claim integrity when there is evidence of embezzlement, voter bribery, and human rights abuses. To be on the side of this government is to be a cheerleader of liars, which makes you dishonest by association. It does not matter what occupation you hold in government; if you fear acting with integrity because you want to keep your job or promise of promotion, then your integrity is on trial: truth for free versus lies for material benefit.

You must understand that in this poverty that has overwhelmed us, integrity is tested most through material possessions or gains. If you have ever lied or defended lies for material benefit, you have no integrity. You may lie for personal reasons without any gain, but lying to protect material advantages is the highest form of dishonesty, and such dishonesty should never be allowed near leadership or public administration. They will lie about Dr Kizza Besigye and throw him in jail to break his integrity and fortitude, yet they will parade themselves as aspirants for leadership, and will go back home to their families to teach about virtues. Some even preside in the Judiciary over cases where lies and truth are unambiguous, but they still choose lies, fearing to lose jobs or craving promotion.

They say a sick nation cannot be healed by one man. True, but if each of us refused to take part in dishonesty in public administration and leadership, 100 percent of our problems could be fixed in a single day. Instead, because the material benefits of being dishonest outweigh the standing for truth for free, judicial officers stamp injustices, money is embezzled from the Budget, Members of Parliament are bribed to amend the Constitution or pass laws, and police together with the Judiciary refuse to investigate or prosecute politicians because those same politicians lobby for their inflated budgets and lucrative appointments and promotions.

If we claim to be good people, then let us perform our duties by standing for truth for free, even when lies promise full hands and truth leaves us empty. If we cannot, then we are bad people cheering on liars. And liars cannot lead a nation. They defend only where they benefit economically, not where integrity demands sacrifice. A person of genuine integrity does not need to rig elections, to incite violence, or to spread lies to gain popularity among people. If you see someone using money to win an election, along with those who help him/her, you are looking at people without integrity. And if you have integrity, do not cheer them on. Do not support them. Let them fail for lack of fellow liars. It begins with you.

The writer is a lawyer and multi-award-winning novelist

