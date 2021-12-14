Donations are an ailing step to vaccine equity

Recently, developed countries have stepped-up Covid vaccine donations to Uganda. The US has delivered the largest volume- 6.5 million Covid-19 vaccines doses, followed by Germany with 5.5 million doses. Other countries include France, UK, Canada, Norway, Ireland, among others.

Ugandans must celebrate the arrival of these vaccines for two reasons; most obviously, it is a major boost to the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign which has just administered about seven million doses. The second and arguably most important reason is that developed countries are now gesturing full faith in science.

From the start of the pandemic, scientists had warned that Covid-19 would have a more devastating impact if countries do not undertake collective action, because the virus would mutate to more complex forms like the recently detected Omicron variant.

The idea of collective action against Covid-19 also informed the creation of Covax. The main objective of Covax is to ensure that all countries have access to Covid19 vaccines covering at least 20 percent of their population. There are two major aspects in the Covax proposal; firstly, wealthy countries would purchase some of their vaccines through Covax to increase their purchasing power and ability to negotiate good deals with vaccine manufactures.

Secondly, Covax would collect vaccine donations to support vaccination in low-, and middle-income countries. As of December 13, Covax has commendably delivered 610 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to 144 participating countries. However, this falls far short of the Covax target of delivering two billion doses by the end of 2021 because developed countries frustrated the process. In fact, Covax revised down its target to 1.6 billion by the end of 2021 and two billion by the first quarter of 2022.

At the onset, developed countries, including the United States- under President Donald Trump and China; opted out of Covax. It is, however, notable that both countries later joined. But even after committing to Covax, vaccine nationalism took lead. As Covax scrambled to mobilise funds, developed countries ordered for all the available vaccines on the market. Some countries even ordered vaccines for up to five times the size of their population.

The US went further to invoke the Defence Production Act, thereby restricting exports of raw materials for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines in countries like India; It couldn’t get worse than that; thankfully, this has been revised.

To cover up for failing the global response, developed countries are now donating vaccines. Usually, these donations are accompanied by wonderful phrases of ‘Solidarity’ and ‘generosity’. While speaking on a popular Ugandan TV show- ‘NTV’s Hot Spot’, the US Ambassador to Uganda emphasized that vaccines delivered to Uganda were ‘non-conditional’ donations.

In part, this may have been a veiled message to China. It may also follow that the US vaccine donations are actually not for Ugandans, rather against China. But even if they are for Ugandans, a country can’t wait for unpredictable donations to have enough vaccines for its population. Moreover, developed countries are administering booster shoots to its citizens, implying that developing countries now face even longer queues to access vaccines required for their high-risk population. Consider the fact that 4 percent and 71 percent of people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines in Africa and US respectively.

Developed countries need to appreciate that vaccine equity can only be attained by supporting Covid-19 vaccine production centres across the world. Central to this is the India-South Africa proposal on a waiver of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on Covid vaccines and related technology. Even if the IPR waiver may not guarantee access to Covid vaccines in the short-run, it would be an important step in promoting long-term structural changes in the global intellectual property systems; It would make vaccine manufacturing in Africa ‘a home-grown industry, rather than a global charity case’.

Mr John Patrick Omegere Ekirapa is the Africa Representative, Global Development Centre , New Delhi. [email protected]