Dr Kazungu’s contribution to Busoga, Uganda

The late David Kazungu and I have had a lot in common. His late father Yekoyazadi Kantale and my late father Ezekyeri Bulima were lay readers in Busoga Anglican Church. So, we both grew up in our parents’ humiliating poverty.

He has also been my OB in four educational institutions: Kamuli Junior Secondary School (now Busoga High School), Busoga College Mwiri, Makerere University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison; although we attended those institutions in different years.

However, we obtained our PhDs at Madison in the same field of adult education and rural development.

I have known him since 1965 when he came to Makerere to read Economics. I was then a second year BA student.

That is when I first noticed his enthusiasm for student leadership and passion for his home village called Kabukye in Kamuli District.

We were also dons at Makerere in the early 1970s although we taught in different departments. He served as a member of the National Consultative Council (the 3rd Parliament of Uganda in 1979 – 80) and the 4th Parliament of Uganda in 1980-85, representing Bugabula West Constituency while I served in the 7th Parliament as Kagoma County’s MP in 2001-2006.

Early this year, Kazungu asked me to read the draft manuscript of his memoirs which dug deep into the challenges he had already gone through, particularly after he left university teaching and plunged into the political arena. For example.

In August 1985, he found himself a minister of Rehabilitation in President Tito Lutwa’s Regime which lasted for six months only after overthrowing the second President Apollo Milton Obote’s regime and closing Parliament in July 1985.

However, Kazungu was not ashamed of returning to Kamuli District politics where he was subsequently made chairman of the District Service Commission, chairman of the District Land Board and chairman of the Board of Directors of Kamuli District Hospital in different years.

In 1992, he became the executive director of the famous Multi-Sectorial Development Programme (MSRDP) which was initiated by the late Cyprian Bamwoze, the first bishop of Busoga Church of Uganda Diocese in 1972 – 98. The MSRDP was an attempt by the Diocese to address the escalating poverty in Busoga Sub-region from the 1970s.

Later Kazungu was appointed by President Yoweri Kaguta T Museveni to serve as our country’s ambassador to France, Spain and Greece and to the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in Paris.

This was followed by his appointment as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads)

in the early years of the 2000 – 2010 decade.

In my assessment, his two greatest contributions are connected with the education sector particularly in Busoga Sub-region and the development of Kyando where the first Anglican Bishop of Uganda Rt. Rev. James was murdered on October 29, 1883.

Besides being the chairman of several boards of governors in Kamuli District, he served as a guest speaker at many parties of university graduands from Kamuli District where he delivered open, frank and heart-to-heart touching messages about the value of education and the need for all parents to educate their children.

It was this instinct which I believe caused him (a) to help transform Kaliro Primary Teachers College into National Teachers College, Kaliro in 1985 (when he was acting minister of Education) which is now part of the Uganda National Institute of Education (UNITE) at university level (b) to participate actively in the formation and growth of Busoga University from 1998 to 2014 and (c) to join the voices of some personalities who appealed to President Museveni in January 2018 to take over Busoga University and transform it into a public university (after its closure in 2017).

As regards Kyando, Kazungu was the chairperson of a committee of four persons (including Rev Canon D. Tom Tuma, Dr Wilson Kisubi and the late Alexander Nume Waibale) which persuaded Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga (the former Speaker of Parliament) to convince the government to tarmac the road to Kyando from the Musita-Mayuge Highway.

Additionally, the government extended water and electricity services; and set Kyando on the road to become an international Christian pilgrimage and tourist centre.

Lastly, he has been a unique high-level technocrat from Busoga who has not been interested in living in Kampala and Jinja cities. Instead, he preferred to live among Kabukye peasants and ordinary residents in Kamuli Municipality where he built up his own businesses and influenced business and political trends therein.

Fare thee well. Dr David Kazungu.