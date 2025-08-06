Dr Ssemujju was a towering academic at the Ivory Tower

Last year, as the year came to a close, my dear friend and mentor, Dr Jack Smith – an 84-year-old American psychiatrist who had touched countless lives of many Makerereans, went to be with his creator.

However, today is not about my friend Jack, but rather about another mentor, Dr Brian Ssemujju (PhD), a senior lecturer at the Department of Journalism and Communication, who also suddenly slipped through our hands.

I first met Ssemujju 10 years ago, shortly after he had completed his PhD programme, and was teaching us “Theories of Communication” at Makerere University.

Ssemujju- a tall, dark, youthful, bespectacled lecturer, who kept his afro, was a simple, quiet man. He was oftentimes mistaken for a student and he enjoyed disguising as one to catch students off guard. Due to his admiration for early communication scholars like Wilbur Schramm, Harold Lasswell, Paul Lazarsfeld, and Marshall McLuhan, Ssemujju often adopted their critical thinking styles, becoming deeply engrossed in scholarly debates. He had a soft spot for music.

At one point, he, in an attempt to popularise his research about environmental degradation, wrote and produced a song titled Totema Miti in a dancehall genre under his stage name “Don Zamo” I later reconnected with him in 2021, when I had returned to the same department, this time, for a graduate programme where he was the coordinator, but of course, still teaching his theories, now, in a more advanced way.

In his introductory class, two students almost dropped out of the programme because of his sophisticated theorising and the daunting reading list of theoretical literature, which, according to him, would furnish us with systematic explanations of phenomena based on abstract reasoning and general principles of communication theory. I was particularly struck by how he, an arts lecturer in a communications department, was obsessed with the works of theoretical physicists like Albert Einstein, especially the theory of general relativity.

My classmates will recall, of course, with difficulty, how he laboured to explain the black hole theory that describes objects of extreme density in spacetime where gravity is so powerful that nothing, not even light, can escape.

I know this because it was special to Ssemujju. In his quiet and serious academic life, Ssemujju was humorous, of course, most of his jokes, due to his deep intellect, were dry to us, his students.

Unlike many of us, Ssemujju, kept his political views unknown, often despising the quality of the content of our local political discourse. He was, as one would expect, very controversial with matters of faith, often questioning everything religion held, divergent views on most of the social aspects of life, including but not limited to the institution of marriage, which oftentimes sparked intellectual debates and disagreements, and this was his source of joy.

Ssemujju knew how to compress complex topics to ease comprehension for all his learners. Those two students, who almost dropped out of the programme, later scored 80s in his course unit, because he had a unique way of driving us out of our comfort zones to want to become like him, or even better. His brilliance earned him many accolades.

Throughout his short but illustrious academic career, Ssemujju had already received various research grants. His sudden demise has robbed the academia in the global south, his colleagues in the department, of a towering academic at the Ivory Tower, who read, taught, and mentored with wit. We, his mentees, will miss his dark humour and deep intellect.

Of course, now that you are near the skies, Don Zamo, my friend, you have a rare opportunity to further theorise with the stars, and you can finally settle the unedending debate on whether research in the social sciences should remain humanistic or be modelled to become deterministic. We shall find that paper with you when we finally join you.

Mr Arthur Tumwesigye was Masters’ student of Dr Brian Ssemujju.