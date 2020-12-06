Drop God’s name from  oaths and quit the pretence

By Opiyo More by this Author

Forget the refrain by his followers, Jesus of Nazareth, a Galilean Jew and first-century preacher, widely considered by his followers as the incarnation of God the Son, never came, and certainly will not return to my village of Pawel.

The mysticism, although located in a specific time and a geographical boundary, is passed on and marketed as a universal norm and belief set.

We, mortal humans, they proclaim, are born sinful. A caput galeatum baby - covered in a caul - fresh of its mother’s womb is immediately sinful even before its first cry.

So resilient is this brand of a belief that their followers are unquestioning of its factual premise. To question it, according to them, is to challenge God himself, a sacrilegious act. Some render to it all their human possessions and life for the unproven, and some say cheap, promise of eternal life in default of which, the sanction of burning fire.

These belief sets have permeated practices of modern-day states so that many of their policies are reflective of the faith.

Perhaps because of the nature of evolution modern-day states were constructed - from feudalism to secularism - these intolerant lots occupy a place of moral superiority and dominance that their belief pervades public life as a matter of right.

In the case of Uganda, even when the State is, in law, declared a secular State, it clings onto the vestiges of the predating religious State. The national motto, ‘For God and My Country’, the national anthem, beaconing Him to ‘uphold thee’ and laying the country’s ‘future in Thy hands.’

Many citizens repeat these refrains as a matter of routine, with no conviction whatsoever. They participate in the song as a formal requirement rather than an expression of their beliefs.

But in no place is such puffery and meaningless belief in such a mystic figure pronounced than in the system of oath-taking.

Political leaders raise, strangely usually their right hand, place the other on the Bible or Quran and invoke the name of the divine deity promising to uphold the Constitution and inviting Him to help them. So help me God, these oaths typically conclude.

They, frequently, promptly proceed to abuse the Constitution they swore to protect. Some leaders disregard the Constitution all together as a mere piece of paper, while others go on to usurp the powers of law and engage in extra-legal means to govern.

It is unclear if this is because the man above has not come to their aid or their failure to keep the oath is human frailty.

What is, however, clear, is that the promise is broken as soon as the ceremony is over.

Witnesses in court take the oath swearing or affirming, depending on the sect to which one is ascribed, to ‘tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth’ and, concluding with the prayer ‘so help me God’. Like their counterpart the politicians, witnesses too, on many occasions than not, proceed to lie, pervert justice and cheat the weak.

The underlying assumption of the oath-taking regime is that the fear of the divine deity will compel our consciences to do good, tell the truth and uphold common decency.

In truth, the oath-taking process has become so perfunctory and proforma and meaningless, yet we unquestioningly hang onto it.

We swear by the book and go on to steal, break the law, lie without earthly or heavenly punishment. The victims of our oath laden lies often suffer without redress.

Why then should we hang onto an antiquated, perfunctory, foreign and meaningless invocation of the name of a divine and mystic deity? What utility does it serve to sing His name in a national anthem we care less about or a moto we teach our children for purposes of a historical even other than a commitment we can keep?

I submit to you the case for the return to an actual secular State, the abolition of any reference to God in our national motto, anthem and oath-taking regime.

In its place, I suggest an honour system built on elements of social accountability - the sweeping rejection from social circles of liars, thieves and all manner unethical behaviour.

The writer is a crusading human rights attorney

