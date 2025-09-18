Drowning is a preventable tragedy

The recent tragedy of a Senior Six student found lifeless in a school swimming pool in Mukono District is a heart-wrenching reminder of drowning. This was a preventable incident that underscores the urgent need for the government to enforce comprehensive drowning prevention measures.

This tragic news reached me as I was attending a short course at the Global Drowning Prevention Leadership Institute (GDPLI 2025), hosted by the International Injury Research Unit of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. This experience profoundly raised my awareness of the systemic nature of such public health emergencies. A key takeaway was the concept of the systems thinking approach, which emphasises that collaboration across multiple sectors is not just beneficial but essential to tackling complex issues like drowning..

A seminal study by Makerere University School of Public Health, titled “Understanding and Prevention Drowning in Uganda,” provides critical local context. It found that the majority of drowning victims are male. In lakeside districts, the risk is widespread across all ages, while in non-lakeside areas, children are the most vulnerable. The most common activities leading to drowning are boating and collecting water. Underlying these activities are root causes like the use of unseaworthy vessels, catastrophic overloading of boats with people or cargo, and a lack of basic safety equipment. The horrific MV Templar boat disaster on Lake Victoria in November 2018, which claimed 30 lives, remains a fresh and painful national memory. In its wake, the government rightly ordered the registration of all boats. However, this alone is insufficient.

We require a concerted, multi-layered strategy that moves beyond awareness campaigns into actionable, community-driven, and enforced solutions. Based on my classroom learning and field observations in the US, I propose a multi-pronged approach to overturn these needless deaths: Primary prevention is paramount. We must stop drowning before it happens. This begins with targeted child protection. Communities, with local government support, can implement low-tech, high-impact interventions. Building barriers—such as fences made from locally available materials—around communal wells, ponds, and dangerous waterfronts can drastically reduce a child’s unsupervised access to water. For those whose livelihoods depend on the water, safety must be enforced and democratised.

This requires a dual strategy: strict regulation and enforcement of passenger limits and vessel seaworthiness for boat operators, coupled with government or donor-funded programmes to make life jackets affordable and accessible for all fishermen. A life jacket must be seen not as a luxury. We must empower communities with skills and knowledge. A fundamental shift must occur from a fear of water to a respect fortified by knowledge. As the Makerere study recommends, we must encourage the reporting of drowning incidents without the fear of them being treated as crime scenes, which often leads to underreporting and a lack of accurate data.

Critically, water safety and survival swimming skills should be integrated into the national school curriculum. Simultaneously, robust public awareness campaigns in local languages, delivered via radio, community meetings, and religious gatherings, are needed to dismantle dangerous myths and teach core principles. We must mend the broken chain of rescue. The minutes after an incident are critical. We must train and equip community-based first responders. Selecting volunteers from fishing villages and landing sites to be trained in basic water rescue, CPR, and first aid can create a crucial frontline defence. These local heroes, equipped with simple throw ropes and buoys, can bridge the deadly gap between an incident and the arrival of distant medical help. Our existing network of Village Health Teams (VHTs) and Community Health Extension Workers provides a perfect foundation for this programme.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona is the senior public relations officer at Ministry of Health



