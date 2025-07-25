Drowning: The silent crisis claiming 3,000 lives annually

Today marks World Drowning Prevention Day, a global call to action that should resonate deeply with every Ugandan. While the world celebrates progress in drowning prevention, Uganda faces a sobering reality. Uganda loses approximately 3,000 lives to drowning every year, making the country one with the highest drowning rates globally. This silent crisis demands urgent attention. Unlike other public health emergencies that capture headlines, drowning deaths often pass unnoticed, dismissed as isolated accidents rather than recognised as a preventable epidemic.

Yet the numbers tell a different story, one that should shake us from complacency into action. Recent research reveals a troubling disconnect between perception and reality in Uganda. While only 9 percent of surveyed Ugandans view drowning as "very common" nationally, and 55 percent consider it "not very common" in their communities, our annual death toll rivals countries with much larger populations. This underestimation of risk is itself a risk factor, preventing the urgent mobilisation of resources and attention this crisis deserves. The victims are not faceless statistics.

They are young fishermen from lakeside communities, where over 80 percent of drowning deaths link to boating activities. These are children who fall into uncovered trenches, dams, or pools while their caregivers get distracted. They are urban dwellers caught in Kampala's notorious floods, swept away by waters in channels like Nakivubo. They are passengers on overcrowded ferries crossing different water bodies like Lake Victoria, Lake Kyoga, River Nile and other water bodies that define our geography. Globally, drowning deaths have declined by 38 percent since 2000, proof that progress is possible. Countries like Bangladesh have significantly reduced child drownings through daycare programmes and survival swimming initiatives. Thailand integrated drowning prevention into its national public health strategy, dramatically reducing child mortality.

These success stories demonstrate that with political will and coordinated action, we can turn the tide. However, Uganda still lags. While the world moves forward, we remain trapped in a cycle of preventable deaths. The designation of the Ministry of Works and Transport as the lead agency in 2025 represents progress, but without adequate funding and coordinated implementation, it remains symbolic. The solutions are not mysterious, they are evidence-based interventions that have worked elsewhere and can work here.

Uganda’s National Water Safety Strategy aims to reduce drowning deaths by 25 percent by 2028. This is ambitious but achievable if we commit to action. The government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport in collaboration with civil society organisations and academia must strengthen data collection systems. How can Uganda solve a problem that is not fully understood? Uganda needs a national drowning surveillance system that captures the true scale of this crisis.

Uganda must invest in prevention. The World Health Organisation estimates that scaling daycare and swimming programmes could prevent 774,000 drowning deaths globally by 2050, with a $400 billion economic return. For Uganda, this means mandatory swimming and water safety education in schools, subsidised life jackets for fishermen, and supervised daycare programmes for preschool children. Infrastructure within major towns must be improved. Urban flooding in Kampala claims lives that could be saved with better drainage systems.

Unprotected water bodies throughout the country need barriers and safety signs. Boats need proper safety equipment and regulations that are enforced. Recent surveys by Justice and Development Council (JDC), shows that 94 percent of Ugandans agree that drowning prevention is everyone's responsibility, and 93 percent support child safety education. This overwhelming public support creates a foundation for action that policymakers must build upon.

The government must prioritise funding for drowning prevention, moving beyond policy documents to implementation. Communities must embrace water safety education and support local prevention initiatives. Media must elevate this issue beyond occasional tragedy reporting to sustained awareness campaigns. On this World Drowning Prevention Day, let us commit to making Uganda's next World Drowning Prevention Day a celebration of lives saved rather than a memorial to lives lost.

The global community has shown us the way; we must now find the will to walk it. Every drowning death is preventable. Every life lost represents a failure of our collective responsibility. But every life saved through our actions today represents hope for a safer tomorrow. The question is not whether we can solve this crisis, it's whether we will choose to act before another 3,000 Ugandans lose their lives to drowning in the year ahead.

Stephen Oupal, Programme Lead, Justice and Development Council Uganda.



