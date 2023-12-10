Dubai delegation: Uganda is Sparta!

On Monday, a banner headline in Daily Monitor let the country know that our government sent a 600-strong delegation to the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This elephantine delegation makes Uganda one of the African countries with the largest delegations, only a few notches below Nigeria – the largest economy on the continent – represented by more than 1,400 delegates.

Only last year, President Museveni was extolling the virtues of austerity while speaking to worker’s unions and government officials during the Labour Day celebrations at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

At the time, Mr Museveni said Ugandans should stop complaining about the scarcity of wheat.

“If there is no bread eat muwogo (cassava),” he advised.

We all agree that, in these unsmiling economic times, government should be more Spartan in its expenditure.

It is either that or Spartan living will be inflicted upon us.

For we can all agree that the economy is not about facts and figures. It is about the activities of the people, in financial terms.

However, the economy, namely people, has been forced onto the death ground in the absence of a Spartan living (austerity) on the part of government officials.

As a consequence, Spartan living is to be thrust upon us in the shape of the death ground strategy exemplified by Spartan soldiers of old.

I am talking about when the soldiers of Sparta, in the Battle of Thermopylae fought in 480 BC against the Achaemenid Persian Empire under Xerxes I, led an alliance of Greek city-states under Leonidas, no less.

Leonidas, the Spartan king, motivated his warriors to defeat the invading Persian forces as the Spartans stood their ground in the narrow pass between the rocks and the sea, on the death ground.

In the film titled 300, this war was fictionalised.

Similarly, the abuse of power in Uganda approaches fiction to the extent that the latest Ugandan delegation to Dubai could script a dramedy (drama plus comedy) called “600”.

This dramedy would be about Ugandans being forced into Spartan living to pay for the excesses of government. While the economy is forced upon the death ground, where it must fight or die.

To be sure, on the death ground, Ugandans must develop a death ground mentality where a sense of urgency transports them to a war footing whence they must be victorious, or sink.

Like the Spartans in the movie 300, Ugandans will have no option but to fight for themselves by reflecting a Spartan response to the profligacy of an increasingly mindless government.

Accordingly, as necessity invents a warlike mentality in Ugandans, a revolutionary spirit will take hold making it necessary for us to make a decision which ensures our success on the economic battlefield.

Comparably, Leonidas was outnumbered by the Persians in the same way Ugandans are outnumbered by the Goliaths of government’s many forms of abuse of power.

Indeed, Leonidas was like the great warrior who boarded his soldiers on a flotilla of ships before setting sail to the enemy’s country. The soldiers de-boarded on arrival and the warrior gave the order to burn the ships that had carried them.

“You see the boats going up in smoke. That means that we cannot leave these shores alive unless we win! We now have no choice–we win, or we perish!” he told his troops.

The government is pushing Ugandans to this extreme.

As the battle lines are drawn, we must all be alive to the fact that we shall reap the whirlwind of trouble on the horizon.