Dump the myths on Oyite-Ojok

Monday, April 11, passed by quietly, ordinarily and as usual. Except a few people were still returning from burying my brother Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of the National Assembly whose death and circumstances of which have caused series of stirs with rumours, innuendos, accusations and counter-accusations.

Oulanyah was buried at his parental home in Lalogi, Omoro District, on April 8, honoured with a 17-gun salute and a public holiday.

The occasion was climaxed by a visit of a magic-style wind that nearly took the day, but still it was a stately function. It was extraordinary; I was there. Yet with the threats of litigation and police summons – including to the grieving father regardless of the circumstances – more drama is yet apparent.

But back to April 11. On this day 43 years ago, former president Idi Amin and his ally Muamar Gaddafi were sent packing off Kampala.

The man considered the central brain and strategist of the Ugandan contingent of the operation commanded by Tito Okello, made the announcement on Radio Uganda as transcribed thus:

“Fellow countrymen (and women), I am Lt Col David Oyite-Ojok. I bring you good news. On behalf of Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLA), we have today April 11, 1979, captured the Ugandan capital of Kampala. From today, the racist, fascist and illegal regime of Idi Amin is no longer in power.

“We ask all the masses of Uganda to rise up and join hands in eliminating the few remaining murderers, looters and rapists still at large. We appeal to all the peace-loving people of the world to support the peoples’ liberation cause and condemn the former racists.

“We order all the soldiers who have not surrendered to do so immediately. Lastly, we ask all the residents in Kampala to remain calm and stay indoors. Please stay tuned for further announcements. I say this, for God and My Country.”

This announcement was a special introduction of Oyite-Ojok to the country. As Amin’s soldiers fled Kampala, Oyite-Ojok was shoulder-held as a national hero and went on to claim the title of the most popular soldier of the time; charismatic, daring and resolved. New African Magazine dubbed him Africa’s lion of war.

Yusuf Lule became president. Then Godfrey Binaisa became president. Then Paulo Muwanga became head of State. Then 1980 general elections were held. Then UPC won, convincingly. Then Yoweri Museveni went to the bush in Luweero.

Then on December 2, 1983, while on an operational trip to the Luweero war zone, Oyite-Ojok died in a helicopter crash. The country died with a fog of uncertainty. Second heavens, it felt for me.

Earlier that June, he had told students at a National Youth Day event at the now Serena Conference Centre that no soldier should ever persuade or lie to them.

“We are soldiers; we are trained to kill but not to govern. Our jobs are to defend the country from foreign aggression and domestic bandits. No soldier, not even me (thumping his chest), David Oyite-Ojok,” he said as student’s went wild with excitement. The Chief, as he was fondly known, had spoken.

Then last Monday, one social media comment responding to the video of the announcement said they did not know Oyite-Ojok was “that fluent, articulate and sounded rather clever”.

Another claimed Oyite-Ojok was “killed because he wanted to overthrow Obote’s government!” I reserved my comments, but learned more of the usual.

First, that the youth have been falsely feed on junk that UNLA – which included Mr Museveni – was an army of a bunch of illiterates from the north.

Second, that any myths that cloud the heroics of the likes of Oyite-Ojok and the last liberation must be sold to perfection.

Well, again, I was there. A nationalist per excellence, committed to a new democratic dispensation post Idi-Amin, and completely loyal to his bosses – the masses – and elected political leaders; it is not surprising that their names seem to fade off with the date of the last liberation. You decide.



