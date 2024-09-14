Dynasty as Sarah's sister is destined to ‘eat’ her seat

We join Ugandans (particularly the Mateke Family of Kisoro) to mourn the demise of the late Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, former Kisoro District Woman Representative and Minister of State for Defence.

We may be accused of speaking out of turn, but we find it necessary to speak about the political trend of talking politics at funerals. As Ugandans say, turning funerals into political rallies. We ask for forgiveness to use Mateke's demise as the entry point for a commentary.

Mr Eddie Kwizera, an MP from Kisoro District, suggested that the NRM candidature for the parliamentary by-election to replace MP Sarah Mateke be ring-fenced for someone from the Mateke family. It may sound unusual elsewhere; but in Uganda, it seems to be the trend. The suggestion is always made at a time to express compassion to the bereaved family. And the bereaved family, even when they should be mourning; will get excited to secure the person to replace the deceased.

It may not matter whether the proposed candidate is emotionally prepared or not; or whether he or she has interest in public affairs. The next step is for the area opinion leaders and political leaders to convince the party hierarchy (in most cases for the NRM, it is Mr Museveni as an individual) to endorse the aspirant from the family of the deceased. And meneno kwisha! One is inclined to understand the position of the party.

As an institution, the party is inorganic. No emotions but objectives. In the first place, the election or by-election has to take place. And the party has to participate with singularity of purpose: the party has to win the by-elections. Convinced that the family member of the deceased is likely to win, the party will back him or her; he or she doesn't have to be capable or not. Does anyone still remember Ms Ariongot, the teen MP who replaced her father? But what does this speak to the pursuit of democracy and the strengthening institutions that define it (like parliament)?

How can political parties offer candidates without appearing like they are creating some kind of dynasty for this or that family? In any case, how has those who replaced relatives performed in Parliament? Nze nawe! When the story of ring-fencing the Kisoro District Woman Representative seat in Parliament reached our WhatsApp kafunda, we were scandalized. But a senior lawyer in town who is from Kisoro guided us: the candidature of a member of the Dr Mateke family is a sure win.

So, the party (NRM) would have to choose between struggling to win or comfortably winning. But what would the people of Kisoro District expect from an MP elected specifically as an act of compassion? Answer: to get enough resources to enable her seek re-election in the next general elections. I am lazy to list all Members of Parliament who have benefitted from the voter's compassion for a candidate from a family of a deceased Member of Parliament or district chairperson.

But their performance doesn't seem to be more than average to attract the attention of mainstream media. The bigger challenge though is what this trend means to Ugandan politics. Or the institutions that are supposed to work with a very high sense of dispassionate objectivity. A cynic would say that we have such a big Parliament that four to five non-performing Members of Parliament would not harm the interests of the country. So, voting for emotional purposes is not that bad. Plus: whether this or that particular Member of Parliament performs better, the person deciding for the country and whose ideas are coded into policy is one: Mr Museveni.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost.