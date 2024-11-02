EA’s integration is within reach, but demands unity

As the 3rd Session of the 5th East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) opens in Kampala, it is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we’ve made as a region and the challenges we must address to advance the East African Community (EAC) integration agenda.

Uganda, a proud member of the EAC, warmly welcomed the members of Eala, with HE President Yoweri Museveni calling for unity. It is also fitting to acknowledge the crucial role President Museveni has played in driving regional integration. His support for the EAC and Eala since its inception in 2001 reflects the trust he places in the institutions that shape our shared destiny.

The presence of Eala members in Kampala embodies the spirit of unity that has defines our region’s aspirations. Today, we carry forward the vision of our forefathers—pursuing deeper cooperation through the four pillars of EAC integration: the Customs Union, Monetary Union, Common Market, and Political Federation.

Undeniably, the EAC has achieved remarkable milestones. The implementation of the Common Market Protocol has facilitated the free movement of goods and services. We now operate 13 One-Stop Border Centres and have introduced the East African Passport, promoting seamless mobility, something we should all be proud of. These achievements are a testament to the efforts of Eala, which has championed laws to reduce trade barriers and ease cross-border movement.

However, our journey is far from complete. The full promise of the Common Market Protocol remains unmet. Some member states are yet to honour agreements, such as recognising machine-readable national IDs for border crossings. These inconsistencies hinder the free movement that the protocol guarantees, and they undermine trust among partner states.

To build a united EAC, we must recommit to eliminating trade barriers and fostering genuine cooperation. Unity among partner states is essential. When we stand together, we unlock our potential to solve shared challenges and advance regional integration. Disagreements are inevitable, but we must confront them with openness. Peace and security are the cornerstones of prosperity and political federation—without them, our economic ambitions will falter. Political conflicts have torn nations apart elsewhere; we cannot allow such divisions to take root in East Africa. If we want a prosperous region, we must embrace peace and cooperation, or risk sliding back under external influence.

As we embark on this legislative session, Eala has the opportunity to enact strategic laws that will shape the future of the region. Bills on standardisation, accreditation, and conformity assessment, as well as the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Bill, reflect the Assembly’s commitment to addressing pressing regional challenges. Yet, passing these laws is not enough—member states must actively domesticate and implement them for them to have meaningful impact.

The Parliament of Uganda stands ready to support Eala’s efforts in building a stable, competitive, and sustainable EAC. Regional integration is not just a political ideal—it is a practical necessity for solving our common problems. A united East Africa can be a force for good, unlocking economic potential and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

Ultimately, the success of all this depends on the commitment of all members to fulfil their constitutional mandate. This is a defining moment for Eala, and I am optimistic that through their work, the region will move closer to realising its integration goals. Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen cooperation, overcome challenges, and advance the dream of a united East Africa.

With unity, peace, and determination, our shared vision for a prosperous future can become a reality.