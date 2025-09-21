EAC: A hypothetical pipe dream!

The just-ended CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) tournament unearthed some cagey and dishonest inappropriateness of the East African Community (EAC). For those who bothered to dissect it, it left the EAC with egg on its face and some good lessons, which we can’t push under the rug. Up to now, I don’t know why Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda jointly hosted the games.

How were they awarded this honour as if they were the only East African countries? What does this say about the EAC, especially the countries which joined after the three founding countries? Was there any consensus among all East African countries? Did the conveners consider the first EACs? If so, why? If not, why only three countries? Again, are the three the only official countries of East Africa if we legally refer to the EAC?

What are the adverse ramifications here for the others? Why were the ‘rests’ of EAC not part of this honour, which served many interests economically and politically? Were they consulted? If yes, what did they say, and what were the reasons for their decisions? CHAN Local Organiser Committee chair Nicholas Musonye was quoted by Daily Nation (August 19) as saying that due to the rivalry of the three countries, key emblematic elements were absent, namely the mascot, theme song, and local organising committee.

This is not because these countries didn’t know the significance, even the symbolism, of these missing elements. One of the reasons revolves around greed, selfishness, and myopia. The three countries have their own national symbols. It wasn’t possible to display all three symbols. Therefore, the EAC symbol, if it ever exists, would have footed the bills. Regarding the theme song, the same applies. The three, if they were truly on the same boat, would have composed the song. If they consulted me, I’d have advised them to settle on Sina Makosa of Les Wanyika to signify that they have no rivalries.

Major bottleneck

Who would believe that the citizens and fans of one country would throw a party after one of the teams of another host country was forced out of the games? Much of the rivalry was between Kenyans and Tanzanians, which can trace their roots to colonial times when the British, who colonised Kenya and later got Tanzania as protectorate, treated Kenyans more preferentially than Tanzanians.

As for Uganda, despite being a British colony alongside with Kenya, the British didn’t like it simply because it had organised and powerful empires, which were at par with theirs. Due to such history, greed, myopia, and refusal to learn, the EAC union has never been actualised. A major bottleneck is the fact that there is a deficit of democracy in almost all EAC countries. If there were true democracy, the people of EAC would easily unify their countries. However, the obstacle has always been their rulers who cling to their state houses and the emoluments that come with them.

A lack of democracy has created corrupt, dictatorial and parasitic regimes, which also attract opportunists from within and without to plunder their resources. This causes a lot of misery, which provokes conflicts in some countries that equally attract foreign enemies who, in the end, disturb peace and engage themselves in corruption and illegal supply of weapons.

When the EAC countries were colonised, they found themselves allying with different colonial masters. Kenyans were allied to Britain as its blue-eyed boy, while Tanzania and partly Uganda, after independence, allied with the East in their quest to become socialist countries. This created a chasm that has prevailed up until now. Being a Tanzanian who once lived in Kenya and often travelled to Uganda, among others, I know how the citizens of the two countries despise and distrust each other. In sum, what’s been ongoing among the EAC countries isn’t sibling rivalry but coloniality, greed, and myopia.

Nkwazi Mhango is a lifetime member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador.



