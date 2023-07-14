EAC states should have a uniform food security plan

Food access is critical in the food security cycle. Other pillars include food availability, food utilisation and food stability.

Access to food means the ability of individuals to adequately purchase or barter appropriate foods needed to maintain the consumption of an adequate diet.

In East Africa, apart from military and political security, food, economic, health and personal security are predominantly privately accessed although state policy remains vital in determining them. Therefore, the ability to access food rests on two pillars; economic and physical access. Economic access is determined by disposable income, food prices, and social support while physical access is by the availability and quality of infrastructure that facilitates food markets.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, the EAC faced a sequence of food access inadequacies. As the pandemic surged in 2020, the number of food-insecure people in the region increased by 12 percent compared to pre-COVID levels (32.9 million from 29.3 million in 2019). According to World Food Programme -WFP, by December 2022, the number more than doubled compared with 2019 (reaching 64.5 million).

While the region could hardly ensure all-time physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that met all people’s dietary needs and preferences for an active and healthy life, the COVID-19 outbreak exacerbated this situation. But keeping health-related consequences in the background, this article draws perspective on how the mechanisms to contain the pandemic exaggerated food access complications in EAC.

The EAC was revived in 1999 after signing the Treaty for the EAC’s establishment. Subsequently, institutions like the Secretariat and the East African Legislative Assembly were established. Partner states have made positive strides in the integration process with the establishment of the Customs Union (2005), Common Market (2010), and Monetary Union protocol signing (2013) while the foundations of a political federation are currently being laid.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, the EAC Secretariat instituted a regional response plan to facilitate the movement of food and other essential services. Nevertheless, each partner state adopted its own strategy. It’s these differentiated strategies that exacerbated food access inadequacies. Generally, while Burundi and Tanzania adopted no restrictions, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Kenya restricted the movement of people and in some places commodities through lockdowns and curfews. Food supply chains were mostly constrained.

While the region has a huge potential to produce enough food for regional consumption, food insecurity cases were acute during the pandemic. Food access was impacted both economically and physically. For instance, there was inadequate food exchange between places with abundant harvests and those with deficit harvests. This was largely due to the heavy travel restrictions within the region.

Poverty and poor economic performance also exacerbated food inaccessibility. For example, declines in employment income-generating opportunities in both rural and urban areas severely reduced food purchasing power parity, especially among those in the informal sector which employs more than 85 percent of the workers in the region. The majority of these workers are youth. This impacted the region’s labour productivity.

By 2020, more than 38 percent of the population in Uganda and 44 percent of the population in Kenya were food insecure as a result of Covid-19 restrictions only. The situation wasn’t any better in other member states. Regional food markets were disrupted, and food prices skyrocketed as the implications of the lockdown measures worsened. If EAC member states had implemented the plan, impacts of the pandemic wouldn’t have expanded the region’s food access challenges amidst abundant food production.

It was therefore inappropriate for states intending to form a political federation to act separately during an emergency. This implied that despite the region’s capability to make plans, the will. We must improve the implement-ability of our regional plans to pass similar tests next time.