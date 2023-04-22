East Africa emerges as new energy frontier

Uganda is a landlocked and also land-linked country in East Africa. Uganda is, therefore, totally dependant on it’s neighbours to allow imports in and exports out.

If fascists were to take over Kenya, for example, they could easily make life very difficult in a Uganda that depends on the port of Mombasa.

This dependency poses a significant risk, as any disruption or political instability in these countries could severely impact Uganda’s economy, especially in the oil and gas industry.

For Uganda’s oil and gas industry to thrive, it requires the support of its neighbours at every stage of production.

The construction of the facilities at the oil wells and for the pipeline will be entirely dependent on the Kenyan port of Mombasa and to a lesser extent the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam.

Uganda’s crude will need to be exported out of the Tanzanian port of Tanga on the Indian ocean through the EACOP pipeline.

To build its oil resources Uganda will need her neighbours.

To export the oil Uganda will need her neighbours. Uganda’s refinery which will refine an estimated 9.5 million litres of oil per day will only be viable on account of the regional market in Rwanda, Congo, South Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania.

Yet it is not only Uganda that is dependent on her neighbours. DR Congo has announced a licensing round for its oil blocks on the other side of Lake Albert.

Analysts believe the Congo side may have substantial oil deposits that have also been made very viable by construction of the EACOP pipeline.

East Africa has emerged as one of the hottest new oil and gas frontiers, with Tanzania having discovered over 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Mozambique having more than 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and South Sudan currently producing oil.

The region is abundant with serious oil and gas opportunities, with global demand for fossil fuels on the rise, despite a global campaign against fossils, is on the rise.

China, which only a few years ago was importing 1 million barrels of oil per day, now imports 11.8 million barrels of oil per day.

India’s imports have risen from almost 270k barrels per day in the mid-1980s to over 4.5 million barrels per day today. East Africa will therefore not be lacking customers for this product. Global oil demand has also risen in the last year.

East Africa obviously has to develop its resources in a responsible and sustainable manner as one of the worst-hit parts of the world by the vagaries of weather.

It is against this background that in May 2023, in Kampala, East African states will come together for the annual East African Petroleum Conference.

The partner states will showcase opportunities and identify challenges while learning lessons from each other. Many interested investors will also be present.

It is a great opportunity for business people, environmentalists and policy makers to share notes, understand opportunities, and unlock hitherto hidden potential.

The message from meetings of this nature is that our nations aren’t competing with each other to attract investment.

Such competition simply means countries give up more in a race to the bottom. By listening and learning from each other, showcasing our opportunities and collectively seeking investment we have learned that in this region, we are, dependent on each other.

It is our historical duty to ensure that these resources give unborn East Africans better opportunities than we have had. We must develop them in a sustainable manner.

As it has been said, “.. East Africans, we are inextricably bound together in a single garment of destiny. What affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”