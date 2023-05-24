East Africa needs herself and, errr…has Rwanda

The checkered EAC integration process ‘get-crashed’ an otherwise hilarious Saturday late breakfast as my brother woke up swearing he had ‘ 10 men’ inside him. ‘Ten men’s hunger’ is our family jargon which we inherited from our grandfather, whenever he wanted to communicate how hungry he was, especially coming in from the pastures. The latest occasion when my brother played this tune is when Rwanda hosted Ntare Old Boys (Rwanda and Uganda Chapters) and EAC Heads of State under the Northern Corridor Initiative Projects ( NCIP).

The genesis of my brother’s hunger was that he had only been served a quarter slice of a potato and a strip of meat for dinner during their NSOBA Reunion in Kigali. ‘But you are Lions, how can you feed on slices of potatoes and strips of meat?...ku otsiga emiriire yaawe, oraarakwo…’.This barb came from our host, a relative who works in Kigali, as she served us huge chunks of a ‘concoction’ she calls stramma maxi!

The message in the above barb literally says that if you deviate from your eating habits, you sleep hungry. And this is what happened to the Lions, who instead of a bull-roasting picnic in the wild, say, atop Juru hill, opted for a seated corporate glitterati dinner. Literal and figurative, it aptly applies to the second category of dignitaries that Rwanda was hosting this first weekend of March 2015. This is the delegation of EAC leaders, planners and technocrats.

Milestones and achievements notwithstanding, the EAC has deviated from its eating habits and soon will have 10 men’s hunger. The same week the NCIP Summit was in Kigali, the media ran the ‘stranger-than-fiction’ story that Kenya had banned sugar imports from her neigbouring countries. All her neighbouring countries are either EAC Partner States, or COMESA Partner States, whose central tenet of integration is free trade. Yet this same economic power house of the EAC, imports sugar from as far thousand miles as Brazil.

As we debated this, someone drew our attention to Kenneth Agutamba’s article in The New Times, throwing in another angle to this integration thing. Rightly arguing that the EAC needs strong partners to exploit her natural resources such as oil, Agutamba holds true in the context where the EAC has deviated from her eating habits. And it is not only on this NCIP or investment alone, but toute la chose integration.

In an earlier commentary some weeks back, Charles Onyango-Obbo sounded the alarm of the butcher sharpening his knife as the CoW slept. This was at a time when the then Coalition of the Willing( now rebranded Northern Corridor Integration Projects) seemed to have no ‘newsworthy’ activity running. And his parting shot was simple: the EAC needs an East African Institute. Yes.

This is what we need. The Secretariat, with its 800 donor-funded meetings in a single year across the region, seems to be a deviation from our eating habits, and soon we shall famish. Manned by the class of East Africans whom in another piece Onyango-Obbo calls ‘the cross-word puzzle’ type, the EAI will do the thinking and bleeding for this region. Simple organisational development theory holds that for every organisation to succeed there must be a core leadership ready and committed to bleeding for the cause.

He reveals the secret behind a small island called Britain dominating the world: research and documentation of virtually every nook and corner of the world, in all fields and dimensions.

And the EAC need not look overseas for inspiration. One of her Partner States, Rwanda is a living benchmark in ‘risking’ the unbeaten path, venturing into the unknown, defying convention and cutting across the grain. From her political system to communal work, Rwanda has adopted and contextualised universal principles and values to the age-old cultural milieu of her people.

Home-Grown Initiatives , is what the EAC needs. And the starting point is the East African Institute. Located in the legendary Gitega town of Burundi, it should become the centre of our renaissance, with summits and ‘highly-level’ meetings taking the form of Rwanda’s Umushyikirano, the citizens’ forum where they interact with leaders and hold them accountable. And building on the theory of The Power of Numbers, the EAI will be fully financed by EAC mobilised resources.