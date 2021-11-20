East Africa needs to join Uganda to fight terrorism

Terrorism is a very complex phenomenon that can be construed and interpreted into many things, depending on the purpose(s) of whoever defines or uses it.

Terrorism is as old as humanity. However, its prominence surged recently. The global war on terror that the United States declared was a very ambiguous thing that can be used to serve different purposes; good and bad.

This informs us about the daunting task we have as countries to address and arrest terrorism. Therefore, it begs cooperation, audacity and lucidity of purpose[s].

But due to its ambiguity and controversies, terrorism can easily be used by some countries to further their hidden interests and exploit others. We, therefore, need to reassess and restudy the phenomenon. There is room for agreeing or disagreeing, if our takes of the phenomenon are aimed at doing justice equally and fairly.

This piece seeks to debunk the myth revolving around national interests as opposed to international interests, and the manner in which the global war is fought. Also, criminal groups use terrorism as their weapon for seeking attention.

Further, terrorism becomes even more sophisticated due to the fact that it is connected with some faiths though in pseudo ways. Underscoring the complexity, intricacies and sensitivity of terrorism resulting from the plethora of definitions and the way it is approached, it is important for the phenomenon to be addressed and studied.

Hübschle (2006) cited in Mhango (2017) observes that “deﬁning terrorism has been a particularly difﬁcult task on the African continent” (p. 16). This shows how different governments, organisations and people have different definitions of terrorism.

This mix-up and difficulty can be seen on how the global war on terror is fought mainly in the age of drones that have oft been reported to kill unintended civilians. There is need to interrogate the security of the countries where these technologically advanced machines are sent for surveillance, not to mention military bases that are now established in various African countries.

Can’t they be used to spy on such countries; and thereby compromise the security of these countries? Why are drones and military bases welcome to poor countries of the South but not otherwise?

Where is reciprocity in this war? Do poor countries contribute inputs on how to fight the very global war on terror? Such questions cannot be gainsaid or be treated like trivial matters.

What transpired in Kampala this week speaks volumes. It is horrendous, unforgivable and diabolic. While Uganda needs to stand its ground and thwart the phenomenon, it must underscore the fact that it needs other countries to fight it.

Nonetheless, as a sovereign entity, Uganda needs to be chary about the encumbrances that come with the cooperation in fighting terrorism. I condemn the attacks on Uganda carried out by spineless criminals that claimed innocent lives in the strongest terms.

As I urge Ugandans to stay put to see to it that they’re not lowering their guard since these criminals could be plotting more attacks. East African countries need to join Uganda to fight this scourge instead of waiting until they are attacked.