East African federation is an extremely urgent call

When an old man persistently begs for a deed so benevolent that it benefits all, should his selfless wish not be appropriately granted?

In almost all of his speeches, President Museveni has always emphasised the need for [East] African Federation –a matter, in my view, which needed to be settled yesterday.

In 2011, foreign-sponsored insurrections dubbed ‘The Arab Spring’, blighted Africa!

Some myopic self-seeking African neo-colonialist political puppets regrettably allowed to be foolishly used to take advantage of and influence youth using social media to fuel violence that toppled legitimate governments in Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Libya –including the unforgivable murder most brutal, of Col Muammar Gadhafi, the hitherto Libyan president!

Forestalling that such heinous evils were bound to be replicated in the rest of Africa, in the aftermath and detest thereof, coupled with the irony that, Africa, despite being a continent of great potential –both natural and human resources, continues to be widely perceived as hopeless and often treated with ridicule.

In April 2012, in a bid to avert all such evils, a friend of mine and I authored a Pan-African ‘prophetic’ concept, “African Potential Forum”, by which we sought to arouse and or re-awaken in the consciousness of African patriots the inevitable and urgent call [eight years now past] to salvage Africa.

We envisaged, inter-alia, creating a fundamental bridge between Africa’s decision-makers in government(s) and/with the youth, who are the majority across the nation, and work towards the ultimate realization of African potential especially, in the furtherance or sustenance of total Socio-political and economic transformation and freedom.

We need to explore, transform and effectively utilise Africa’s immense God-given natural endowments and human resource potentials, and carve a self-sustaining society of safe, appropriately and strategically educated individuals, a unified people with a patriotic consciousness to reclaim Africa as a continent capable of self-determination and/or self-realisation fully leveraging her potential to redefine her destiny.

It is very possible!

In the concept, we reasoned that as much as practicable, African countries needed to consolidate and harness their untapped coveted resource potential, and akin to the unification of States of America, rise and work in purposeful synergy and solidarity to keep at bay any creeping, unsolicited and contemptuous, irrelevant foreign interference and impositions (however slight) in the management of her affairs.

It is incumbent upon all Africans to support our leaders in fighting against whatever undermines and/or endangers our sacred, God-given sovereignty.

Yes, we are not perfect –and no one is; and therefore, like a child learning to walk, we should be left to suffer a few falls before we can master the art rather than be hurled in stones!

Finally, we will splint and reach our destiny! Get me right, I am not suggesting that alliances or partnerships with other continents are bad, rather they must be based on mutual interdependence, respect, and strategic necessity!

Ecclesiastes 4:12, NIV says, “… A cord made of three strands is not quickly broken.” How stronger, then, socio-economically and politically, do we not expect an [East] African cord, with more strands to be?

Unfortunately, our efforts to sell the aforementioned Concept, mainly to East African Community leaders, were frustrated, but interestingly, most of the things forestalled therein nearly befell us except for Africa’s astute political and military geniuses like Gen Museveni.

Twice, I explained this concept to him and he asked me to hand it over to his secretary, however, judging from his relentless calls for the same, it probably was never passed onto him. Might another chat with the President, going forward, be worthwhile!

Patrick Katagata Jr, co-founder, African Potential Forum.

