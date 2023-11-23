East African Youth Parliament; A hub to home grown solutions, but are they effective?

Recently Uganda won the speaker ship of the East African Youth Parliament taking on the mantle from Kenya in an annual term, having a number of young brilliant minds across the region tabling motions of issues affecting their communities, and suggesting home-grown solutions is astonishing to this young generation.

Another step that the East African community has taken to empower young people and be inclusive in the policy making process of the region.

Voting on motions like “Strengthening Governance within the East African Community” (moved by Rodgers Turyahabwe, Uganda); “Igniting Change” (moved by Lisa Kirabo, Uganda); “Strengthening Peace and Security within East Africa” (moved by Emmanuel Adigesi, South Sudan); and “Advancing Environmental Sustainability within the East African Community” (moved by Mbwana Altmutawaki, Tanzania) proves the next generation groomed for leadership.

According to the East African community, it’s necessary to ensure the active and effective representation of the Youth in the society as well as in the national and regional integration processes, in order to express their views and interests, in order to mainstream youth issues in all development policies and programs.

Salient issues were dissected but the bigger question stands, to what degree will these concerns (approved motions) be effective for immediate implementation?

We can all agree that inclusivity doesn’t guarantee validity, much as promised by the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Hon.Joseph Ntakirutimana, his remarks will paint him as a servant leader or a politician.

He affirmed that the general-purpose committee will adopt all the passed motions that will further polish them for the next EALA sittings to be discussed, but is this enough?

How certain are these young people that these motions would be moved with their names being recognized as movers of the motions, and an implementation committee to further evaluate if these policies were enacted, effective and follow up with the results to the community.

It’s a hard conversation, but it would be vile for these young people to travel miles just to spend two consecutive days for their motions tabled just to get shelved. If I am to ask, what happened to the fifth parliament’s motions that were passed by the speaker Rt. Hon. Brian Oderro (Kenya) or that’s the fate of the sixth parliament headed by Rt.Hon. Belinda Amanya (Uganda).

Youth inclusion as stipulated by the East African community isn’t just participation and then you go home but further engaging and following up. Representations on different committees of checks and balances to follow-up on their motions passed.

Recognizing efforts in tabling these motions, consultations and presence as they are being passed, now this is called grooming the next generation, but not hand picking which motion makes sense per the political time, take photos at the EALA house as memoirs of their happening with microphones in front of them.

As the Luganda saying goes, emiti emito gyegigumiza ekibira, loosely translated young trees strengthen the forest, let EALA or the East African Community take youth inclusion to another level other than shelving their motions and sponsoring projects that will always hit a dead end over time due to lack of visible results.