Easter: The resurrection and national redemption

After the fall of military ruler Idi Amin in 1979, fresh graduates from Bishop Tucker Theological College (BTTC) in Mukono came to our schools to feed us with the word of God. Hitherto, there had been subtle restrictions on religion.

Filling the vacuum left by the Amin administration, Rwenzururu Kingdom became the local administration. And with this, came some high sense of Bakonzo self-consciousness. The Church of Uganda tried to wean itself from Rutooro Liturgical. The good thing is they didn’t fall for the Roman Catholic Church folly of importing Congolese Lhukonzo orthography.

In the Hymn Book, God was still Ruhanga (Rutooro) as opposed to Nyamuhanga or Kayingo (Lhukonzo). And the songs had a Lhukonzo feel to it. Then there came these fresh graduates from BTTC; who were later to become priests in Church of Uganda. I remember two: the Rev Yehuyadi Baluku Mutooro and the Rev Nelson Balira. Young and eligible, these two swept our school teachers off their feet into blessed Holy Matrimony.

The Rev Yehuyadi Baluku Mutooro was to marry Dorothy Masika, our English language teacher (I credit Dorothy for introducing me to the intricacies of English). And shortly after, Ms Meresi (Mercy) Kabugho, our Mathematics teacher was also gone: married to the Rev Nelson Balira.

Christian faith is founded on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The resurrection is an acknowledgement of physical mortality; without which there would not be a resurrection. The foundation of faith in many contemporary religions is hope for redemption (I first heard of that word redemption in 1979 from the Rev Nelson Balira).

Hope is the vortex of Paul’s letter to the Corinthians using the analogy of ‘a grain wheat’: for it dies first before it sprouts into life. There must be some suffering. And for the grain of wheat, it is worse: it has to first get rotten before a new life sprouts.

Which brings us to our political prisoners. Their suffering can only be ameliorated by hope. Jesus always dodged the questions related to the state (the Roman military occupation). He concentrated on his people; giving them hope. He assured them of a new dawn. A new kingdom.

Chided the self-righteous Pharisees, conformist Aaronaic priests, the corruption of the tax collectors etc. Jesus suffered. He suffered at the hands of people holding power. But resurrection brought redemption. The guilty verdict was returned as innocent.

The people holding power now will use it the way they feel. They use instruments of coercion to rally the people. But the hope of a leader who will rally behind the power of the people remains strong. I won’t fall into the trap of stripping Dr Kizza Besigye of his humanity and physical flesh by calling him a hero.

No. He is a man. With feelings. He has been in prison since November last year; doing Christmas and Easter in prison.

As someone who has been in the worst prisons in Rwanda, DR Congo and Uganda, I know the feeling of helplessness and hopelessness when one is in prison. Only hope, in the Christian sense that something bigger, worth suffering for is coming. Hope. Belief. Dr Besigye, we shall overcome.

When arrested, Jesus’ modesty was disarming; which is why he may have been roughed up. Why didn’t he fight? His disciples were already spoiling for war. If he couldn’t fight, why didn’t he sue for peace and seek the mercy of his bullies?

Didn’t the son of man know that the powerful don’t like to be upstaged with a higher sense of moral rectitude? And the same has been said of Dr Kizza Besigye: seek mercy and you shall live happily ever after… No. Happy Easter.

Asuman Bisiika

Minority Report

Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost.




