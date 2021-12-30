Economic integration is key for the EAC

Mr Samuel  Lukanga 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Regional economic integration has enabled countries to focus on issues that are relevant to their stage of development. 

The East African Community (EAC) aims to achieve prosperity, competitiveness, security, stability and political unification in East Africa. The partner countries – aim to create a political federation that would expand and reinforce economic, political, social and cultural integration. People’s quality of life is to be improved through increased security, greater competitive capacity, value added, trade and investment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.