Economic integration is key for the EAC

The East African Community (EAC) aims to achieve prosperity, competitiveness, security, stability and political unification in East Africa. The partner countries – aim to create a political federation that would expand and reinforce economic, political, social and cultural integration. People’s quality of life is to be improved through increased security, greater competitive capacity, value added, trade and investment.

The EAC has recognised that economic integration can succeed only if peace, stability and security are established throughout the region. It therefore focuses its efforts on crisis prevention, conflict resolution, small arms and light weapons control, and the promotion of good governance. These efforts are being hindered, however, by weak institutional structures within the EAC secretariat, including in particular, the lack of a Directorate for Peace and Security and inadequate implementation of regional strategies and standards within the partner countries.

The EAC Secretariat is in a good position to unite the partner countries in implementing joint activities to achieve peace and security and provide support for implementing these activities.

Regional economic integration has enabled countries to focus on issues that are relevant to their stage of development as well as encourage trade between neighbors.

There are four main forms of regional economic integration namely: Free trade area, custom union, Common Market, for example the Common Markets for Eastern and southern Africa (COMESA) Economic union, created when countries enter into an economic agreement to remove barriers to trade and adopt common economic policies, European Union is a good example of Economic Union (EU).

The EU is the most integrated form of economic cooperation. It originally began in 1950 to end the frequent wars between neighbouring countries in the Europe. The six founding nations were France, West Germany, Italy, and the Benelux countries (Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands), all of which signed a treaty to run their coal and steel industries under a common management. The focus was on the development of the coal and steel industries for peaceful purposes.

Today, the EU has 27 member countries. Croatia, Iceland, Macedonia, and Turkey are the next set of candidates for future membership. Despite the perceived benefits, economic policymakers in the EU admit that the Union’s labor markets are suffering from rigidity, regulation, and tax structures that have contributed to high unemployment and low employment responsiveness to economic growth. This is the case, particularly, for relatively low-skilled labor.

The Europe 2020 strategy put forth by the European Commission sets out a vision of the EU’s social market economy for the 21 Century. It shows how the EU can come out stronger from this crisis and how it can be turned into a smart, sustainable, and inclusive economy delivering high levels of employment, productivity, and social cohesion. It calls for stronger economic governance in order to deliver rapid and lasting results.

In the past decade of the EAC, there has been an increase in trading blocs with more than one hundred agreements in place and more in discussion. A trade bloc is basically a free-trade zone, or near-free-trade zone, formed by one or more tax, tariff, and trade agreements between two or more countries. Some trading blocs have resulted in agreements that have been more substantive than others in creating economic cooperation.

There are more than 100 regional trade agreements in place, a number that is continuously evolving as countries reconfigure their economic and political interests and priorities. Additionally, the expansion of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has caused smaller regional agreements to become obsolete. Some of the regional blocs also created side agreements with other regional groups leading to a web of trade agreements and understandings.