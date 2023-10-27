Educate the public about natural, artificial radiation

The population of Uganda is exposed to radiation, both natural and artificial, that is toxic to life on earth.

Radiation exposure from radon ranges from 0.42 millisievert per year to 39 millisievert per year in the Kilembe copper-cobalt mines, more than 720 diagnostic X-ray machines nationwide, and certain particular homes around Kampala.

Natural radiation hazards denote the potential health risks associated with exposure to ionizing radiation that originates from natural sources. These sources of natural radiation are primarily responsible for the background radiation that is constantly present in our environment.

The public is exposed to natural sources of ionizing radiation, such as in soil, water, and vegetation, as well as to human-made sources, such as x-rays in medical devices. It’s a responsibility of any individual to know sources, dangers and benefits of natural radiations and how to minimize them.

Uganda uses radiation for medical and industrial purposes, including material testing, sterilization, and cancer treatment, but potential hazards from volcanic eruptions pose a risk to locals.

Uganda faces matchless natural radiation threats, including cancer, genetic damage, occupational exposure, radon gas, and UV skin damage.

Although not high-risk, understanding and managing these risks is crucial for citizens’ health and welfare, especially in areas with higher radiation levels and drinking water contamination.

Natural radiation has indirect benefits in medicine, geological resource exploration, organic background radiation, archaeology, carbon dating, and space exploration. It’s used in cancer treatments, indicates geological resources, and aids in carbon dating techniques.

Despite its potential dangers, cosmic radiation can provide valuable information for space weather research. Natural radiation occurs constantly in our environment and cannot be totally avoided or prevented because it is a necessary component of our planet’s natural processes.

One can take precautions that will minimize both your exposure to natural radiation and any associated health hazards. Here are some measures you can consider. Radon gas can infiltrate dwellings, causing radioactivity.

To reduce radon levels, test and install a radon mitigation system or caulk foundation fissures. Proper ventilation and protective clothing are essential. Use radiation-resistant construction materials in areas with high radiation levels. Maintain a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and minerals. Air travel exposure is usually low, so fly over lower altitudes for extended distances if you have anxiety.

Uganda is trying to protect its citizens from natural radiation by establishing the Uganda National Radiation Protection Service (NRPS), an organization under the Atomic Energy Control Board established in 1972 to monitor and enforce worker and radiation source safety as well as to safeguard patients, members of the public, and the environment from the hazards of ionizing radiation and radioactive waste.

Generally, the government is committed to the safe and responsible handling of radiation threats that arise from natural sources. A foundation for regulating the usage and management of naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) is provided by the Atomic Energy Act and Regulations as well as other pertinent regulations and legislation.

The government is developing a national policy for the management of naturally occurring radioactive elements in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The NORM will offer further instructions on how to safeguard the environment and human health from the negative effects of radiation, but Ugandans also need to know how to reduce this radiation using accessible means.