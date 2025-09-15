Education is the most elegant prison ever built

Modern education, as we know it, is not as ancient or universal as we like to imagine. Its European origins lie in the monasteries and elite academies of the Middle Ages, where learning was reserved for clergy, aristocracy, and later, the professional classes. For centuries, education was a privilege for the few, designed less to liberate than to cultivate obedience to God, the king, and the established order.

It was only with the Industrial Revolution and the spread of liberal democracy that education was opened to the masses. But even then, it came capped and controlled. Universal schooling was not primarily about freeing minds. It was about producing disciplined workers for the factory floor, obedient citizens for the nation-state, and loyal soldiers for the battlefield. The rhetoric was enlightenment; the reality was domestication.

This history matters because it reveals a pattern: education has never been neutral. It has always been a tool in the hands of power. What we celebrate as “good education” is often judged by how well it instils conformity, not creativity. Albert Einstein once warned that “the true goal of education is to train the mind to think, not to obey”.

Yet schools across the world, including here in Africa, have rewarded the obedient child and punished the questioning one. Paulo Freire, a Brazilian educator, described this as the “banking system” of education — teachers deposit information, students repeat it during examinations, and society calls this success. Noam Chomsky has been even more blunt: education systems reward discipline and obedience while punishing independence of mind. The tragedy is that Africa inherited this capped model wholesale.

Colonial schools were never designed to empower us; they were designed to produce clerks, interpreters, and loyal subjects. We memorised European history, literature, and geography while being taught to despise our own. Post-independence systems preserved the same structure: rigid curricula, centralised control, and an obsession with examinations. Even today, we celebrate those who score distinctions for repeating what is in the book, not those who imagine beyond it. And so education, which should be one of humankind’s greatest inventions, often feels more like one of its cleverest prisons. It polishes the chains of conformity and calls them certificates. It produces citizens who rarely challenge injustice, leaders who fear imagination, and workers who know how to follow rules but not how to rewrite them.

Political elites use education to produce loyal citizens. Corporations use it to manufacture compliant workers. Societies use it to entrench hierarchies of class, gender, and religion. In all these ways, education has been hijacked by power. But what if we dared to reclaim it? Imagine classrooms that teach children to challenge corruption, to question authority, and to think critically about the world they live in. Imagine graduates measured not by how well they conformed but by how boldly they created. That kind of education would be dangerous to those in power, which is precisely why it is resisted. We must ask ourselves: Are we content with an education that tames, or do we want one that frees? Until we answer that question, the claim that education is humanity’s greatest gift will remain only half true. For in the wrong hands, education is not liberation at all — it is the most elegant prison ever built.

The writer, Gertrude Kamya Othieno is a political sociologist and alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE)








