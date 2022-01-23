Education: Let’s now talk about what parents ought to do

After railing at the government for years, we now have to speak about what parents can do. This is important because of what we have all experienced during lockdowns. Houses of worship were closed. Schools were closed. Places of leisure and entertainment were closed. The family was the only pillar of society left standing. For those to whom places of worship, schools and bars were a means of escape, the family became the last fortress of refuge. Parents were compelled to spend more time with their children.

With that in mind, we can now tell parents (in the famous words of John F. Kennedy) - ask not what the government can do for the education of your children but rather what you and the government, together, can do for the education of your children.

A child’s education begins from home. What happens at home and at school shapes the character of the child and his or ability to learn. Parents should endeavour to be an inspiration and enablers in the child’s education. Parents have a duty to play these crucial roles both at home and at school through participation in school activities. So what can parents do?

First, parents should strive to be role models, read together with the children and supervise or oversee the children’s activities. As parents we are our children’s first teachers. When I’m asked what I’m most proud of about my children, my answer is simple: they love to read and are committed to lifelong learning. From little Ladybird books through the Bible to tomes like the Lord of the Rings I find that books are the best way to stimulate the imagination of children. I love to read and I’m glad that my children have also become avid readers. It was never lost on them that I had a roomful of books some neatly shelved others scattered all over the floor. We used to visit bookshops together. Of course my wallet would suffer, because they always insisted on buying many books, but I never grimaced at the checkout counter.

Children also love it when a parent participates in their activities. When my second born was in P7 vacation, I took him to a crafts school. He was excited because I told him that when I was a little boy I was a cobbler, a bicycle repairer and a saucepan mender! He was glad to be able to make things with his hands. He started with table mats and cup holders and then went to gluing thread around bottles. The best part was that he started selling the stuff he made.

It is also important to provide a pleasant environment at home, not to over regiment the child’s schedule and to give constructive criticism. Children spend a lot of time at school so it is key to have a fair balance between school work, play and rest. In addition, a child needs to be given an environment that energises them with optimism. Discussing family problems or having toxic outbursts is surely something that creates a negative environment. Giving constructive criticism by telling children what is right and what is wrong without blaming them will also keep the spirits of children high. We should avoid poisonous words that disturb the child’s mind. Above all we should never fail to remind our children about our expectations of them.

We should also sit with our children to help with homework and assignments. We should help them prepare with tests and exams by organising mini mock tests and helping them in areas where they are weak. When children excel, we should reward them to buoy their spirits. We have to draw a line, however, by not showering children with gifts for average performance. We should not do anything that will make them rest on their laurels.