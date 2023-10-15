Effective networking needs diligence

I have learnt that intentional leaders do not rely on their own experiences and knowledge to effectively lead. They know that leadership starts with leading themselves before they can lead others, whether formally or informally.

Last week, we spoke about the benefit that one has if they have surrounded themselves with advisors in every area of their life. To be intentional in this takes diligence.

Diligence is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as “steady, earnest, and energetic effort”. This reminds me of the healing of the woman with the issue of blood in the Mark 5:25-29 version. This woman had explored all the options available to her and yet she did not give up. She remained earnest in her search for a better quality of life.

She did not care that her opportunity was not in an easy to reach place. She pushed through the crowd with just one thought in her mind. “If I can just touch the hem of His garment, I will be healed”. It was her faith mixed with her diligence that gave her the breakthrough.

Allow me to ask that you take the opportunity to reflect on your own diligence in building your network. Our challenge last week was to do an honest audit of those people walking with us. If you are like me, and for the record, I do the homework too, it may have served as what I call a ‘pause moment’.

A ‘pause moment’ is a practice I started during the lockdown of Covid-19, when all my different worlds and roles merged into one contained in a three-bedroom apartment. It is essentially pressing the pause button on life and stopping to look around me at the beauty of what is freely on offer within nature and appreciating the ability to breathe free oxygen as I steadily reviewed the different areas of my life.

This exercise takes as little as 30 minutes. The result was I became intentional in making decisions about the direction I wanted my life to go.

What does this have to do with networking and diligence, more so, intentional leadership? Everything. It creates a moment to assess who you are walking with, in what direction and if you need to make adjustments.

I often find myself asking “how did I get here?” when I am in the midst of a challenge. It is during my ‘pause moment’ that I acknowledge that it was a result of a series of small decisions that have produced a compound effect that is my crisis of the moment.

At other times, I take a brutally honest look at the company I am keeping because, as we know, sometimes, your network grows organically. So, I try to be earnest in assessing whether my growing network is helping or hurting me in my quest. This takes humility. It takes honesty. It takes mental energy to push through the noise around you and not settling for less to achieve your vision. Fortunately, I don’t do this alone.

Permit me to use my own process. I have set up what I call committees that support my board. Committees are those advisors who are not consistently on call but depending on the area that I need specific advice on, I can tap into their experience. When I feel like my learning growth is stagnating, I tap into my personal development committee.

This includes personal growth networks I am a member of, and reading books written by people who consistently push themselves. When I need clarity on investment opportunities.

I tap into my finance committee made up of those who are practicing the principle of leaving an inheritance for their children’s children. When I feel like I am making a mess of being a mother/daughter/friend, I have an encouragement committee to remind me that I am probably making it worse than it actually is.

My encouragement to you as you start the week is to apply diligence in this area, as in other areas of your leadership and await the dividends.