Efficient govt spending is key for economic growth

It should be noted that government spending is a powerful tool in stimulating aggregate demand, particularly during economic downturns. In Uganda, every government economic stakeholder is talking about private sector-led growth, but what’s the input of government in this direction? When private sector demand falls, government expenditure can fill the gap by increasing consumption and investment, boosting output and employment.

During recessions, when private investment tends to decline, public spending can act as a stimulus, driving recovery and reducing unemployment, and therefore, it would defy political logic and the laws of economic gravity if a country championing private-led growth has low and inefficient spending in this area.

Some people argue that economic growth is primarily driven by factors internal to the economy, such as investments in human capital, innovation, and technology. Government spending in areas like education, health, and research and development can lead to sustained economic growth by enhancing the skills of the workforce and fostering technological innovation. As governments invest in these sectors, they help create an environment conducive to higher productivity, which drives growth even in the absence of external shocks.

Political decision-making by the government towards the spending decisions are often influenced by politics rather than purely economic considerations. Politicians may increase public spending to cater to specific interest groups or to secure votes, especially now that the country is gearing towards the electioneering season. In most cases, government spending may not always be directed toward productive investments and could lead to inefficiencies if the political incentives are misaligned with economic growth objectives.

I want to state that long-term economic growth is primarily determined by technological progress and capital accumulation. In this context, government spending on infrastructure and capital formation can support growth by enhancing the productive capacity of the economy.

However, the impact of additional government spending diminishes, and the economy will converge to a steady state unless there are continuous interventions or improvements in technology or changes in policy that affect savings rates or productivity.

The effect of public spending on economic growth has yielded mixed results, with some government actors demonstrating positive impacts, while others highlight the inefficiencies inherent in government expenditure. The impact of fiscal decentralisation on economic growth in Uganda, especially on how the division of public spending responsibilities between central and local governments has influenced growth since the late 1990s reforms.

Contrary to the commonly held belief that decentralisation fosters local developments but also, it’s becoming very clear that there is a consistent and significant negative relationship between the degree of fiscal decentralisation and local governments, especially in the district’s economic growth.

A couple of months ago, members of Parliament were lamenting how it was very premature for the government to roll out the creation of many cities and other administrative units across the country because most of them have not picked up since their creation and this suggests that, in Uganda’s case, greater local control over public spending may have undermined growth rather than promoted it.

In Uganda, public expenditure, especially on infrastructure, education, and healthcare, has been identified as a key driver of economic development.

You will find that increased government investment in infrastructure, particularly roads, energy, and communication networks, led to improvements in productivity and efficiency in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, which significantly contributed to economic growth. These improvements were particularly noticeable in rural areas where infrastructure development had the most significant impact on reducing transaction costs and enhancing market access.

Well-targeted investments in infrastructure like railways and others could trigger local economic growth by promoting trade, increasing agricultural output, and stimulating industrialisation but inefficient public spending, coupled with issues like corruption and poor governance, has undermined the potential of government expenditure to foster sustainable economic growth.

The quantity of public spending is not enough; the quality and effectiveness of expenditure are critical for achieving meaningful economic outcomes, and therefore, it’s important to highlight the importance of both the quantity and quality of public spending for fostering economic growth.

Bashir Chelimo is an economist, public policy analyst. [email protected]