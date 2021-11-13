Election 2026: The sun, moon and sheer folly of strongman syndrome 

It depends on who you choose to believe. If you have been going by the popular social media buzz, then you would say that it is a given that First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi “Tweet, Tweet!” Kainerugaba, Commander of Land Forces, is the next yellow presidential candidate when we go to the polls in 2026. And because of the perceived current power dynamics, the presumption (a highly rebuttable one, by the way) is that he most definitely will be next president.

But if you are more orthodox and you want to check out what is official, then you may do a “buy-in” towards the National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission (EC) chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi.

Known as an exceptionally brilliant historian back then, the party EC chairman announced that the NRM candidate for 2026 is or will be the reigning President, Gen Yoweri Museveni, who just happens to be the father of the Commander of Land Forces.

Former vice president and later executive prime minister Paulo Muwanga, bless his soul, would have promptly labelled this “uncoordinated movement of troops”.

One thing that’s for sure is that we won’t have father and son running against each other, for the simple reason that the sun and the moon (respectively) don’t fight, contrary to what we were told happens in a solar eclipse – see, the moon is absolutely nothing without the sun. And for avoidance of doubt, in this equation, the son ain’t no sun at all, reason being that he, like a proper moon, is merely a satellite, reflecting power from the actual source. Some people (apart from you and a few others, not many Ugandans take time off to think and even when they do so, very few seem to think clearly) are clearly mixing up the roles of sun and moon.

Either way, the thinking seems to be that there is a small group of unscrupulous, rapacious, predatory elite that is anxious to have the status quo maintained, not because they have any feeling for the future of this country, but because it is the best guarantee to keep their ill-gotten gain. It is a case of acting out of sheer enlightened self-interest and their calculation is that the current President may not, for whatever reason, be on the ballot and their next best option is his son.

For them, the strongman model of governance – where you have an all-powerful quasi-monarch running the show as he pleases without pretence to formula or popularly known political algorithms, with the army as his primary power base and a posse of hangers-on that sing his praises and execute his will, works well for them.

Many of them are people who, for now, the Inspectorate of Government and the Leadership Code Tribunal cannot touch because they are close to the source of power; people whom ideally, the law would be anxious to interview and prefer charges against.

The transition, in the very unlikely event it happens, would be from father to son; which, recent history has categorically and unequivocally shown, is precisely how many African countries have been destroyed, without remedy.

What do Jean Bedel Bokassa of the Central African Republic, Siad Barre of Somalia, Jafaar Nimeiry of Sudan, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire (now DR Congo) and Hosni Mubarak of Egypt have in common? They were strongholds of strongmen, each building everything in the country around himself and the departure of each of them caused a huge state collapse from which their countries have not recovered since. Millions of lives have been lost, livelihoods frustrated, refugees multiplied because of sheer selfishness.

It may all sound clever to keep Mr Museveni in power, or find a way to put his son in power; but these are all myopic, parochial schemes. Strongman syndrome is a folly that inevitably destroys nations and always leaves irredeemable disaster in its wake. Like Rubashov pointed out in Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon, we are thinking and acting on credit. Uganda is no exception to known principles of good governance. We shall pay – maybe not now, but for sure later.