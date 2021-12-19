Elections in Uganda; When is real victory?

While these Columns last week sought to conclude the matters of trust as a national crisis, separately within the pages, we had run a Special Report: “41 years later: remembering disputed 1980 polls” (Sunday Monitor, December 12, 2021), as a seasonal anniversary but critically, to settle running speculative myths about the 1980 general elections, which UPC won by a landslide.

This Sunday would be the first week of the then elected government (1980) in office since 1971 Idi Amin - backed by external interests seeking occupation and exploitation of Uganda, Congo and the region – was helped to usurp power in a military coup. It would be six weeks later when NRA (of UPM) attacked Kabamba (February 6th 1981) sparking off that vicious war in Luwero.

DP on the other hand sought to have one leg in the bush and the other in Parliament as the Official Opposition, led by Dr. Paul Kawanga ssemwogerere. 41 years later, it appears as though the more we allegedly attempt to move forward, the more we perfect the backwards move. Dr. Ssemwogerere was a distinguished ‘My brother’ to Dr Obote yet today, I still await the pictorials of Mr Museveni with Mr. Kyagulanyi sharing jokes or, merely a respective courtesy; ‘my young brother’ or something along those lines. Instead, this week saw a major ‘majee’ presence in Kayunga as NRM ‘won’ elections for the district Chairmanship. The magic figures will be matters for review over the coming weeks, months and perhaps years. I do not know how much was spent either sides but I know with Mr. Museveni’s convoy, the national fuel tank was certainly kept busy.

Anyhow, as I returned from Kidera village in Tororo district to see off one of the few national heroes Othieno Simba (RIP), I noted a question on the 1980 general election figures arising from my piece. The editorial had kindly helped to put my piece in context by quoting (Dieter Nohlen, Michael Krennerich & Bernhard Thibaut (1999) Elections in Africa: A Data Handbook, Page 933), who computed the 1980 general elections results by Parties; DP – 1,966,244 (47-13%), UPC -1,963,679 (47.07%), UPM/NRA-NRM -171,785 (4.12%) and CP – 70,181 (1.68%).

Knowing that we (generally in Africa) rarely like figures just as we ‘distrust’ ourselves, (and, why blame them for, even Kayunga figures are now being interpreted the ‘way you like it’), someone jumped onto these German sounding names to confirm DP ‘victory’ claims!

While I have not read the above Handbook and whereas I promise myself a copy next time I am on Amazon, what was amiss is the fact that not only were those a Parliamentary electoral system where the Party that wins the largest number of seats forms the government (British/Westminster model) but, there were in fact, 17 Constituencies which UPC won un-opposed therefore, no elections took place. Detailed and further put in context, except with a few technicalities like the case of Moyo, in most of these constituencies DP could not find people to represent them in effect, UPC enjoyed over 90 per cent support. In Lira South for instance, won by Mrs. Teddy Odongo-Oduka (unopposed), it is inconceivable that anyone would have voted DP. Otherwise put, these were UPC strongholds, average numbers per constituency would come to possibly 30,000. Roughly totalled, UPC would have polled over 500,000 more than DP, winning both majority seats and popular votes!

To help speculators further, Milton Obote was at the time more popular than his own UPC in most parts of the country (outside Buganda) meaning a scintilla of a direct presidential elections with Ssemwogerere, Museveni and Nkangi as candidates would have returned even more impressive results for UPC.

The matters (of popularity and mandate) were conclusively resolved at the polls yet two generations later, a mere by-election for district Council elections incurs beatings, police brutality, alleged ballot-stuffing with the Electoral Commission and the State once again under scrutiny. As someone who has observed and participated in several free and democratic elections in many countries outside Uganda (and Africa), to our youth I say it is possible; just believe in better.