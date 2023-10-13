Elevate conversation on stillbirths and be women’s keepers

Every pregnancy deserves a happy ending but unfortunately, this is not always the case. Several women out there continue to experience still births. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a stillbirth as any baby who dies after 28 weeks of pregnancy, but before or during birth. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and world over the day is commemorated annually on October 15th. Activities around this day are often geared towards facilitation conversations and breaking the very loud silence surrounding stillbirths and other pregnancy/infant losses. We need to normalize having conversations about stillbirths and other pregnancy/infant losses and the effects of these experiences. This starts with creating safe space and facilitating creation of communities for women who have undergone these experiences to share them and be supported in ways they desire.

A stillbirth event presents several challenges to victims. Firstly, there is a high level of attachment developed with the baby since conception and as it grows so the mysteries that surround stillbirth make the pain unbearable and creates a lingering effect on the woman ‘s psychological abilities and their families at large. “Musawo, it’s not easy to carry a pregnancy for 9 months and return home empty handed” a 20-year-old first time mother shared this with me emotionally. She had a difficult birthing process a few months ago and her baby died immediately after.

Researchers have identified several possible causes of stillbirths, however in many stillbirths, the cause remains unknown even after extensive testing. Because several stillbirths are unexplained, many women are left with many questions that at times lead to feelings of self-blame.

They also further face challenges at family and community level. In some cultures, stillbirth experiences are seen as a curse and in others it’s perceived as a mother’s fault. This results in public shame or individual feelings of humiliation that prevents public mourning since many community members don’t acknowledge the loss of a stillborn as a real loss and find it not worth grieving over.

The most difficult period of a stillbirth event is the healing period. Individuals cope with the tragedy differently.

Empathic support and understanding or the lack of this from both professional caregivers and the parents’ social network have a lasting effect on the mourning process after stillbirths. “My mother-in-law has been asking my husband to get another woman since I keep getting stillbirths. A woman from Kamwokya that recently had a third stillbirth intimated. Musawo, nange njagala mwana” she went on to say as we interacted.

Whatever the case, women may benefit from custom-made coping mechanisms such as social interactions and talking about the stillborn child, expectation of the next pregnancy and notably believing that what happened was God’s decision and there was nothing they could do about it.

By promoting awareness of pregnancy and infant loss, the likelihood that grieving families will receive compassion and support also increases and this results in improved education and prevention efforts which ultimately reduce the occurrence of these tragedies.

As we observe Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month this October, join me to Shutter the Silence that surrounds Stillbirths in our communities. Let us elevate the conversation on stillbirths, be emphatic and support women that have experienced such considerable loss.

Ms Judith Hope Kiconco,