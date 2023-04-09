Elevating Ugandans from vulnerability

Section 9 (6) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 provides that the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development shall, in consultation with the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), issue a certificate verifying that all government plans and budgets (Budget Framework Papers) are gender and equity responsive.

The law also requires the same plans and budgets to specify measures taken to equalise opportunities for women, men, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups. Budget Framework Papers are annual plans and budgets designed by government MDAs.

To fulfil the obligation, the EOC has been undertaking gender and equity responsive planning and budgeting activities along the budget calender, which includes the assessment of the budget and plans of the different MDAs for compliance with gender and equity requirements.

The 2017 Treasury instructions requires the EOC to at completion of the assessments, advise the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development on the issuance of the Certificate of Gender and Equity Compliance.

On March 29, the Commission shared its wise counsel with the Ministry of Finance.

In total, the EOC assessed 158 Ministerial Policy Statements (100 percent). Of the assessed, 136 passed the assessment (85 percent) and have been recommended to be issued a certificate of Gender and Equity Compliance having obtained a minimum score of at least 50 percent with a total of 48 MDAs (30 percent) registering improvement in the FY 2023/2024 as compared to their performance in the FY 2022/2023 while 12 MDAs registered a decline in performance of 24 percent +.

Gender and Equity responsive planning and budgeting is the only direct approach that ensures that issues of the marginalised people are provided for.

Lest we forget, issues of the marginalised people were not being given adequate consideration during planning and budgeting and often referred to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development despite being important national cross-cutting development issues that must be planned for in all sectors.

For instance, what would the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development have to do with lighting up street roads so that women can move at night without any fears? Or what would the ministry have to do with construction of ramps on school infrastructure so that learners with disabilities can easily access classes? Clearly, these responsibilities had to be disintegrated for every programme to put into consideration issues that may affect all Ugandans when planning and budgeting.

This assessment gives Uganda mileage in solving exclusion, discrimination, and non-participation which is a core mission of the government as reflected in the EOC Act and the Uganda’s Vision 2040, among other instruments.

On that note, government should be commended for revising the Resource Envelop for the FY 2023/2024 from Shs47.328 trillion to Shs50.871 trillion. However, there is a concern for the country’s debt burden. A sizeable budget of the country is committed towards external debt repayments, project support, domestic refinancing and arrears.

Government also needs to be applauded for programmes such as the Parish Development Model, that enhance household income, food security, strengthen special needs education, and enhancing small scale solar powered irrigation investments

Additionally, government has also planned to address climate change, Capitalisation of Uganda Development Bank and Uganda Development Corporation to continue supporting the private sector development, recovery and economic transformation, prioritisation of strategic projects such as the commencement of the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway and finalisation of the rehabilitation of the Meter Gauge Railway.