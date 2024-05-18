Embrace diversity to build stronger communities

Coexisting with diverse personality traits, attitudes, and values presents the richness of humanity. However, living with different types of people in the community occasionally breeds friction, leading to fights and disagreements based on culture, ethnicity, religion, and beliefs.

Solutions to conflicts exist in communities. Through the localisation principle in conflict resolution, we learn to use communication, empathy, active listening, problem-solving, and compromise skills to solve conflicts.

The International Day of Living in Peace, marked annually on May 16, promotes peace and harmony. It reminds people from diverse backgrounds and cultures of the importance of peaceful coexistence and understanding.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have spearheaded peace building efforts, promoting laws and policies that not only include women but also recognise their invaluable contributions in decision-making processes about peace.

The initiatives include advocacy, awareness raising, research, and training of women leaders, CSOs, government departments, youth, media, and local-level men and women in peacebuilding, conflict transformation, and mediation.

The community meetings and dialogues (barazas) implemented have fostered social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

Uganda has cultural traditions and rituals that foster harmony and reconciliation among different groups.

The key notable ones include the Mato oput, a cultural practice among the Acholi in northern Uganda that aims to restore relationships between clans affected by intentional or accidental killing.

The ritual has been used to bring together conflicting parties to promote forgiveness and restoration rather than revenge.

Despite the strides made and the gender-responsive laws and policies adopted, Uganda still faces serious threats to peace and stability, including social divisions and disputes over land, oil, and gas, discrimination, uncertain political succession, the youth bulge, the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries, poverty, and corruption.

Many of Uganda’s citizens are increasingly divided along ethnic, sub-ethnic, religious, and political lines that tend to worsen during elections. With over 50 tribes that speak unique languages, Uganda is far from finding common ground for unity.

Additionally, strong gender norms and power dynamics influence perceptions of peace and conflict resolution. Women continue to face several socio-cultural and economic constraints deeply rooted in societal values and standards.

Women suffer especially from unequal land rights and management, restricted access to justice, continued sexual and gender-based violence, and harmful cultural practices.

Low education levels hinder women from overcoming these structural barriers.

Magenta Girls Initiative is working to ensure that communities and stakeholders appreciate how gendered identities are constructed and work toward transforming the societal power relations between and among women, men, girls, and boys.

This will address the root causes of inequality, discrimination, and poverty, which are critical drivers of conflicts worldwide.

Let us celebrate the progress in building peace and reaffirm our commitment to creating a more peaceful and just world for future generations.