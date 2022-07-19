Emerging trends in Uganda’s refugee discourse

On Monday June 20, we marked the 21st anniversary of World Refugee Day, which was inaugurated on the occasion that marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

Uganda currently provides safety for more than 1.4 million refugees ranking us as the largest hosting country on the continent. This figure could be higher in the wake of refugees fleeing cycles of rebel attacks in eastern DR Congo in the recent past.

Political instability culminating into conflict and violence have served as key factors forcing people to flee their countries. Even as Uganda is a resource-constrained country, it has maintained an open-door policy and continued to host refugees thus arguably making it the most “refugee-friendly” hosting country.

However, it would be interesting to reflect on some notable emerging trends, and their implications, especially in light of the current situation regionally and globally.

One is the concept of financial inclusion, which principally involves extension of financial services to marginalised segments of people living on the periphery of society.

Refugees constitute this group of people by their nature – they entirely rely on the compassion and support of local communities in host countries. In 1999, the government inaugurated the Self-reliance Strategy (SRS) in its refugee management, which among other elements, constituted allocation of land to refugees for agricultural purposes with the aim of promoting self-reliance.

Another key component of SRS was the incorporation of refugee aid assistance into the National Development Plan. The chief objective of the latter element was to ensure resource-sharing between refugees and local host communities. Sharing resources, such as schools, health centres and clean water is a critical factor in promoting refugee-host co-existence. After promoting self-reliance, there was a need to further bolster refugee economies. The recent trend of refugee-inclusive financial services enables them to access their monthly stipends through available financial channels such as mobile money, banking agents and prepaid cards.

Among the various merits of this development, refugees are also able to utilise their financial records (transaction history) to access credit facilities, which further shields them from unpredictable financial shocks. Financial independence is a critical aspect of rebuilding one’s economic resilience since they can make choices for themselves and their families, as fronted in research carried out by Financial Sector Deepening – Uganda (FSDU).

From a peace building perspective, it would be interesting to deepen our academic interest in this area of refugee-inclusive financial services to investigate if this development can empower refugees to drive the much-needed social change in their own countries in view of attaining lasting peace.

Two, the current regional and global security situations bring the question of refugees in sharp[er] focus . According to BBC, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has so far generated five-million refugees across the borders and eight-million others displaced within the country.

Arguably, this war has enjoyed remarkable media coverage since it broke out, which also translates to the extent of humanitarian aid that has been channeled to Ukraine at the detriment of other notable refugee situations such as Uganda. This is attributed to various factors, including vital national interests and security threats posed by Russia to different actors, as individual states and collectively as NATO.

Closer to home, cycles of violence and attacks perpetuated by militia groups in eastern DR Congo in the last four months have further stretched Uganda’s refugee assistance capability beyond its elasticity point, especially from the view point of reduced refugee aid.

In April 2022, a top-ranking government official remarked that Uganda would start requesting refugee-generating states to contribute financial resources to take care of their displaced citizens.

Remarks such as these can be interpreted as sheer expressions of frustration of Uganda as host country amidst already meagre resources. However, this was also a firm message to concerned countries to make viable efforts towards restoring lasting peace in their territories, which can eventually attract refugees back to their home countries.