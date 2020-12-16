Employees need financial support post - Covid-19

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased worries about money for many working people, with many households relying on reduced income while facing high bills. Workers feel their financial status has gotten worse with the drastic fall in their financial security.

Before the pandemic, the workers’ pay had already suffered due to the 2008 global financial crisis since the average employee earnings had not grown as fast as the inflation and in real terms, this means employees had to take a cut on their pay.

During the pandemic, many people have had to look after their children and the elderly. This change in responsibility has greatly affected workers with deteriorated financial security, which could lead to fatigue, lack of concentration and physical and mental disorders, among workers in the workplace.

Financial well-being is when you can afford to pay your bills today, deal with the unexpected and keep on track for a healthy financial future. If people have a high financial well-being, then they should be secure, confident and empowered.

It goes beyond helping people to make that financial decision. It is central to personnel well-being and thus living a contended life.

In the eyes of an employee, financial well-being is seen as earning a payment sufficient enough to enable them look after themselves and their loved ones and enjoy a reasonable lifestyle, be able to save for the future, be rewarded for their efforts in a fair and consistent manner, and comfortably pay off existing debts.

Money worries negatively affects employees’ ability to do their jobs, which can lead to a vicious cycle with employers struggling to meet productivity gains that they need in order to increase pay across the board.

The impact of financial well-being of employees has a strong effect on productivity, lives, communities and society as a whole.

The importance of a society made up of individuals who can manage their money cannot be underestimated. A financially healthy organisation is good for individuals, communities, economies and businesses.

Therefore, organisations and leaders need to improve employee in-house capabilities with trainings and financial awareness programmes, provide or identify reputable money service advisers, post employees to sources of information such as money advise websites and continuously communicate and engage employees on financial wellbeing matters.

Organisations need to create salary finance schemes to provide employees with opportunity to make savings but also provide opportunity to get loans because money worries is one of the biggest cause of stress among employees.

In the end, this damages businesses. The organizations case in supporting employee financial wellbeing is compelling, especially because employees often consider their financial well-being to be the responsibility of their employers.

In conclusion, as organisations and employers look at employees’ well-being, it’s important to pay close attention to employees’ financial wellbeing because the two are instinctively linked.

Once employees are worried about money matters- this will affect their morale and evidently productivity. This is why financial well-being of employees needs to be high up on any employers’ agenda post-covid-19 and moving forward.

Dr Caroline Sekiwano is a human resources and organisational development adviser. caroline.sekiwano@gmail.com