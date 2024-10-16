Empower our future with contraceptive choice

During a recent visit to northern Uganda, I had the unique opportunity to witness the profound impact of contraception services at a mobile outreach clinic. It was here that I encountered Rose Odong, a local advocate known as "Mama BTL” the champion of family planning. Intrigued by her reputation, I was eager to learn more about her journey and the motivations behind her dedication to this cause.

Rose, once celebrated by her peers for having two sets of twins, found herself overwhelmed by the challenges of raising seven children. Despite facing criticism from her community, Rose bravely sought advice at a local government health facility.In November 2013, Rose became the first woman in her village to undergo a Bilateral Tubal Ligation (BTL), a decision that marked a fundamental moment in her life.

To date, Rose has guided and accompanied countless women in Kotomor, Agago District, to public health facilities - offering them support and encouragement as they seek contraception, including permanent methods. Her commitment shows the vital role access to contraception plays in empowering women and allowing them to take control of their futures.

However, the need for contraception remains urgent. Currently, 257 million women and girls worldwide want to use contraception but lack access. In Uganda, 15.3 percent of all women aged 15 to 49 have unmet family planning needs, putting them at risk for unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and preventable maternal deaths [2022 Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) survey conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health].

The survey also revealed that nearly half of recent pregnancies within the past five years were unintended, with 46 percent of all women reporting unintended pregnancies in the preceding 12 months. Without access to contraceptive options, many more women may be forced to abandon their education and career aspirations.

Barriers, such as cost, misinformation, and stigma all continue to prevent people from getting the sexual and reproductive healthcare that they need and want. We must continue to empower young people to shape their own futures by prioritising access to contraceptive services and information.As we reflect on these experiences, it is evident that access to contraception extends far beyond a mere health concern; it is a crucial pillar of gender equality, empowerment, and overall quality of life. On Thursday, September 26, the Ministry of Health commemorated World Contraception Day in Butambala District, under the theme

“Your Choice. Your Future.” Whereas Butambala District made great progress in expanding access to modern contraceptive methods, with uptake increasing from 9,656 in 2020 to 17,821 in 2023, there remains a critical need to increase community awareness about the importance of reproductive health and ensure greater availability of contraceptive commodities.

We must ensure there is sufficient financing to meet the contraceptive needs as a critical component of commitment and action. Ambitious commitments have been made as part of the FP2030 initiative, but the Uganda CIP II (Costed Implementation Plan) indicates a funding gap of $2,788,833. As demand grows there is a risk that the gap will get bigger.

Funding family planning methods as part of the national health insurance scheme can be a giant leap forward in ensuring family planning is funded, sustainable and available for all.