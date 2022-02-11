Prime

Empower smallholder farmers through innovative financing

Paul Gumisiriza

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

All these are essentially geared towards efficient value chains and farming as a business

In sub-Saharan Africa, around 80 percent of agricultural production is by smallholder farmers, who are mostly rural women. Most economies are predominantly agriculture-based. However, the limited investment in value addition is making farming a predominantly low-income activity, not able to provide the rural population with adequate income.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.