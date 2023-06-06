Empowering children to beat plastic pollution in Uganda

As we continue to celebrate World Environment Day, it serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address plastic pollution and its impact on our planet.

Governments and businesses around the world are taking steps to tackle this issue, but real change begins with individual actions.

Plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, with more than 400 million tonnes of plastic produced annually, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Much of which is designed for single-use purposes and shockingly, less than 10 percent of this plastic is recycled.

Consequently, massive amounts of waste enter our landfills, water bodies, and ecosystems.

Our lakes like Victoria, Kyoga, rivers like River Nile, River Mpanga, River Rwizi are all choking with plastic.

Kampala city is grappling with floods partly because of plastics that are blocking drainage. The city is always struggling with collecting plastic, and recycling it has not been easy.

With these kind of challenges at hand, it’s time for us to take a stand and prioritise the transition to a circular economy, where plastic is reused, recycled, or repurposed to minimize its environmental impact.

To make a tangible difference, we must involve our children in the fight against plastic pollution.

By educating them about the consequences of plastic waste and teaching them sustainable habits, we can shape a generation that actively works towards a cleaner, healthier environment.

Climate change remains the greatest threat facing the world’s children and young people due to its multifaceted effects on the development and well-being of children.

Children are exposed to climate and environmental hazards, shocks or stresses including heatwaves, air pollution, drought, flooding and water scarcity.

The impact of climate change continues to threaten children’s survival as it causes water, health, education, protection and participation crises thus infringing on children’s rights.

It threatens children’s survival and ability to grow and thrive, despite them being the least responsible. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Children are speaking up and leading the way towards a better world. It’s time for us to follow their lead and listen! This fight will never be a lost cause.

Parents can lead by example, reducing their own plastic consumption, and explaining the importance of making conscious choices.

By opting for reusable bags, bottles, and containers, we can show our children that small changes in our daily routines can have a significant impact.

Organise workshops and interactive sessions where children can learn about the life cycle of plastic, its environmental impact, and alternative solutions.

Encourage schools to implement recycling programmes and establish partnerships with local recycling facilities. By engaging children in practical activities such as separating waste at the point of dumping, especially at home where they can witness the importance of keeping waste separated by category (plastic, organic matter, and glass), we can instil in them a profound sense of responsibility and empower them to become catalysts for change.

In our programs at Save the Children Uganda for instance, we promote environment sustainability initiatives that target children in schools.

We have established environment clubs and disaster risk reduction clubs. Children organise sessions on proper waste management, tree planting, awareness campaigns within schools and other conservation initiatives.

By actively involving children and creating a culture of environmental sustainability, schools can contribute to fostering a generation of environmentally conscious individuals.

We are also supporting children and youth in promoting green entrepreneurship and innovative solutions to ensure environmental sustainability, job creation, climate change mitigation, education and skill development.

By prioritising these aspects, we can create a more sustainable and prosperous future for children. Skilling communities on clean and safe energy cooking stoves for households and institutional stoves installation is also out top priority.

This will enhance health and safety and mitigate climate change.

Together, we have the power to beat plastic pollution and create a cleaner, more sustainable Uganda for future generations.

Let us empower our children to embrace a circular economy, where waste is minimised, resources are conserved, and the planet thrives.

By instilling eco-consciousness and advocating for change at all levels, we can pave the way for a plastic-free future. Let us unite to protect Uganda’s environment.