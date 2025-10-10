Empowering civil servants is the key to better service delivery. Here is how

In Uganda, civil servants shoulder the daily frustrations of citizens while trying to deliver essential services. A teacher facing 70 pupils in a classroom without enough textbooks, or a mother waiting hours at a clinic only to be told the medicine has run out, are not unusual stories.

They are the everyday realities that reveal the true weight carried by those responsible for turning government policy into action. Behind them are principal economists and human resource officers quietly shaping how services reach citizens.

Behind these frontline workers are policy officers in ministries and agencies whose decisions shape how schools are staffed, how medicines are procured, and how services reach citizens.

Together, they form the backbone of Uganda’s public service, a system that connects national aspirations to everyday life. This burden comes at a time when governments everywhere face unprecedented pressure.

Aid flows are shrinking, the private sector grapples with rising costs, and climate change disrupts harvests and infrastructure. The question is not whether governments matter, but whether they can adapt quickly enough to meet these challenges.

Uganda has pursued reform for decades, from fiscal restructuring to institutional modernisation. These efforts have underpinned growth and improved coordination, yet reforms on paper do not always translate into results on the ground.

The missing link often lies in the human element, the people responsible for translating plans into performance. Across the government, a new generation of officers is taking on this challenge.

Rather than relying on traditional training, they are beginning to identify and fix specific service delivery problems within their institutions.

For example, one group is improving coordination across ministries, while another is tackling data gaps in refugee management. Each effort begins with a practical challenge, not a policy slogan, and builds ownership among those closest to the work.

This shift speaks to a wider truth: reforms succeed only when civil servants are empowered to deliver. Global evidence shows that merit-based recruitment, credible performance systems, and fair pay structures are the foundation of effective governance.

Without these basics, even the best-designed reforms struggle to take hold. Yet technical systems alone are not enough.

Many civil servants point to integrity, empathy, and duty as what sustains them when resources fall short.

Reform, therefore, must nurture both competence and character. As the government embraces digitalisation and artificial intelligence to improve access and efficiency, values will remain the compass that keeps reform grounded in public service.

Across ministries, quiet innovation is already taking shape. Officers are finding ways to use data for better decision-making, testing small changes that make big differences, and building coalitions within and beyond government.

Government platforms that connect ministries and build officers’ skills are key to scaling this innovation and accountability. For Uganda’s senior leaders, this should be both a reassurance and a call to action.

The reassurance is that the civil service already has committed reformers ready to lead. The call is to equip them with the trust, tools, and recognition they need to succeed.

That means strengthening systems that reward results rather than connections, promoting fairness in recruitment and promotion, and creating environments where ideas from below are valued as much as directives from above.

If Uganda’s civil service is to meet the demands of a changing world, it must be enabled to adapt, not through new layers of bureaucracy but through renewed confidence in the people who make the system work.

The strength of the public service lies not in policies alone, but in the men and women who give those policies life.

Uganda is not short of talent or commitment. The question is whether the system will give its civil servants the freedom and support to deliver. In their persistence lies Uganda’s best chance at resilience.

Mr Gilbert Beyamba,

Community Manager, Instiglio