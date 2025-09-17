Empowering local govts is the key to better service delivery

As Uganda moves into another election cycle and nominations for Local Government Councils are underway, there is an urgent need to revisit and reinvigorate our commitment to decentralisation. The vision behind decentralisation was simple yet powerful: to bring services closer to the people, ensure participatory governance, and enhance accountability. But today, this vision is faltering—chiefly because of one major issue: chronic underfunding of local governments.

Having served in local government as a Sub-county councilor representing Bweyogerere, then as Speaker and Deputy Mayor of Kira Town Council, and later as Vice Chairperson-LC5 for Wakiso District, I have witnessed first-hand the uphill battle local governments face in delivering critical services. Despite being on the frontlines of service delivery, local governments are expected to perform miracles with peanuts. Let us consider the facts: Local governments are responsible for managing health centres II, III, IV, and general hospitals—facilities that handle the highest burden of disease in our country. These centres are vital for immunisations, maternal care, treatment of common illnesses, and public health outreach. Yet they remain critically under-resourced.

Local governments are also responsible for maintaining feeder roads—the very roads that connect farmers to markets. These roads are not just rural paths; they are economic lifelines. Without them, food cannot get from villages to markets like Nakasero, Nakawa, Kasubi, or Kalerwe. A disruption here affects the entire country’s food security and pricing. Other critical services such as water provision, sanitation, and community development are also entrusted to local governments. Despite this enormous responsibility, local governments receive only about 9 percent of the national budget. The results of this neglect are painfully evident. Our referral hospitals in urban centres are overwhelmed because lower-level health facilities in rural areas are underfunded and under-equipped.

Similarly, when primary schools lack textbooks, desks, or motivated teachers due to poor funding, the quality of education suffers. And when local roads are impassable, rural farmers remain trapped in poverty despite working hard to produce food for the entire country. We must stop paying lip service to decentralisation. If the government genuinely believes that local governments are the vehicle for delivering services to the people, then it must fund them appropriately. Referring citizens to local governments without giving these institutions the resources to function is not just ineffective—it is a mockery of the very principles of good governance and equity.

Moreover, the continued creation of new administrative units—districts, sub-counties, and town councils—without a matching increase in funding only spreads existing resources thinner. It creates more bureaucracy without improving service delivery. Growth in administration must be matched by proportional investment, or it risks becoming a political tool rather than a strategy for development. We must prioritise local governments. Funding them is not a favour; it is a necessity. It is time to realign our national budget priorities with the realities on the ground.

Ms Beti Ethel Naluyima is a woman MP, Wakiso District and shadow minister for local government in the Parliament



