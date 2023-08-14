Empowering youth through secure land rights

As the world transitions to a greener economy, it is vital to recognise and involve the youth in the process. The youth are the future leaders, decision makers and have a strong interest in protecting the environment.

There is an expected youth bulge in 2030 where young people will make up around 15 percent of the world’s population.

In Uganda, 78 percent of Ugandans are below the age of 30.

A youthful population is generally associated with a strong labour force and innovations which are critical for driving an inclusive, green, and sustainable economic growth.

Statistics from the International Labour Organisation show that a green transition will result in creation of 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030. However, the youth lack green skills which are on high demand. They are also grappling with several issues that limit their ability to fully tap into the changing environment and achieve their full potential.

Some issues include limited access to productive resources and less inclusion in decision making on such resources. This is a result of several factors. First, many young people acquire land through transmission from their parents as gifts or inheritance upon death. While this might be well-intended, it has discriminatory undertones and implies that youth can only have meaningful enjoyment of their land rights at a later stage.

The situation is worse for females who are customarily expected to get married as a basis upon which they will access land from their spouses. In a context where there is high unemployment rates among the youth, this limits them from buying land in their own right and is a major contributor to rural-urban migration.

Additionally, the youth have limited participation in land governance since there are no affirmative action slots reserved for them. Their participation in land governance is accidental rather than deliberate which means that their unique issues are likely not to be represented.

Important to note is that the uptake and effective utilisation of the green skills are highly dependent to the degree of tenure security. Youth are more likely to adopt and invest in climate resilient land use practices if they have strong access, ownership and control over land. Environmentally friendly practices such as agroforestry and productive practices like agribusiness are long-term investments, highly dependent on tenure security.

Secure land rights for youth are an incentive for effective uptake and utilisation of green skills for sustainable land use because with the right knowledge and attitude, young people are more likely to invest in sustainable land management practices to protect the environment.

A young person with land tenure security can promote renewable energy development and support climate resilient agriculture if they are equipped with green skills. A person who has secure land rights is more likely to adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as drought-resistant crops to protect food security in the face of climate change.

To strengthen youth inclusion in land governance, there is need to enact and implement youth-friendly laws and policies. Additionally, it’s critical to address discriminatory cultural norms and practices against youth involvement in land management and equip youth with knowledge and leadership skills to effectively participate in decision making. Building the capacity of youth-led organisations and other civil society groups to advocate for youth land rights and participation is also crucial in fostering lasting solutions.

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Youth Day on August 12, it is important to invest in green skills among the youth to build the right attitude towards sustainable land use and environmental protection as we pave way for a sustainable future.

Such skills will also help the youth to unlock their potential and support in the attainment of broader development goals in Uganda.