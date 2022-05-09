Enable organisations like UMWA to contribute to media development

Last week on May 5, the Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA) was gifted with an award in recognition for their work in creating a gender sensitive media landscape in Uganda.

The Uganda Media Sector Working Group in collaboration with Uganda Media Council and several institutions interested in media development cited UMWA as the ‘most enduring voice for women in Uganda’s media landscape.’

UMWA, better represented by Margaret Ssentamu Masazi, has been around since 1983 and in its lifetime, run alternative media such as Mama Fm and the Other Voice.

Besides running their own platforms, finding a mic of their own and getting their hands into the newspaper too, UMWA has done much more than keep the conversation of gender and media alive. They have done more than talking, they have helped many women find their voice and get to lead.

I first met Madam Margaret Ssentamu in 2015. I had randomly called her to make an appointment for an interview for research on media and women in public life I was doing at the time. She did not hesitate. The next day, I was at the UMWA home in Kisasi to conduct the interview. We had a one-hour appointment. We talked for hours and I learnt so much on media and women in Uganda through that.

By the time I completed the interview, it was clear that the relationship between interviewer and respondent was not over. So, when a week later, Margaret called me to go and give a talk to journalists, because it was Women’s Day and she needed a speaker, I felt obligated. Generally, I am not much of a speaker, but it was clear I could not say no to Margaret. I then delivered the keynote address, which would become one of many and almost a yearly commitment to address or train journalists.



With hindsight, that event helped me to find my voice, beyond writing. I would eventually be elected to sit on the board as deputy to Dr Patricia Litho, UMWA’s chairperson.

As the citation was read, in recognition of the work that UMWA has done with female journalists and training journalists in general on gender sensitive reporting, I appreciated how much had been done, how much of it cannot be said because it would need a book and how much still remains to be done.

This was a deserving win, seeing how much hard work has been expended. UMWA has done a lot through mentorship of young journalists who are trained and given opportunity for volunteering and internship, the sheer motivation of female journalists to stretch themselves a little bit more than their call to duty, and the advantage of collective participation in various things. As the award citation read, ‘UMWA’s career guidance scheme on journalism encourages girls at an early age to take up journalism.’

Unfortunately, because of the challenges of misrepresentation and negative portrayal of women on media over time, and the general media environment that tends to discourage good journalism and demands courage of military proportions to be able to practice, many young women need to be enabled and encouraged to study journalism. Many more need to be motivated and mentored to stay in the newsroom, because of the occasional hostile newsroom culture. It is in the place the UMWA has come through, to hold the hands of women in media and female journalists.

In doing its work, research has shown that several challenges are faced by a professional association for women such as UMWA in an already difficult communication landscape.

Like most community radio stations, UMWA has struggled to run its radio for women. Donor dependence, the difficulty presented by programming that is largely dependent on volunteers because of raising resources to pay staff is punishing to say the least, and licensing conditions that have meant that either UMWA looses its frequency because it is hard to pay for its long-acquired frequency or buy a cheaper community media one.

This case of UMWA has shown us how policy definitions can be a problem. While UMWA’s community is not geographic and based on women’s agenda, the classification of radio as community, commercial or private now rests on the strength of frequency.

When I think of all the good things that UMWA has to offer for women through specialised programming, I know that UMWA has to work harder to keep Mama Fm on air. This radio station that is largely oriented on development and community programming, has to keep going.