End of Christmas season paves way for elections

In Church calendar, today is celebrated as the feast of the baptism of Jesus Christ and it marks the end of the Christmas season. According to St Matthew, Jesus was baptised as an adult of about 30 years old by a reluctant and austere prophet called John the Baptist.

Baptism is one of the holy sacraments of the Christian Church. I had the honour and pleasure to visit, in 1998, the site at which Jesus was baptised at River Jordan during a memorable pilgrimage to Israel.

When the Roman authorities threw John in prison for speaking truth to power about an illicit love affair implicating Herod, the Roman governor of Judea, Jesus paid glowing tribute to God’s messenger.

“I tell you the truth, among those born of women there has not risen anyone greater than John the Baptist, yet he who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he,” Matthew 10 v 11 (NIV)

On a secular note, in four days’ time Ugandans go to the polls to elect a new president and 514 MPs. The road to the 2021 elections has been bumpy, dangerous, treacherous and very rough, to put it mildly, which reminds me of the road from Jerusalem to Jericho which Jesus used in his parable of the Good Samaritan.

It’s absurd, irresponsible, unaffordable and wasteful that the unicameral Parliament of Uganda, a country with a population of only 45 million, is as large as the bicameral US Congress which consists of 435 congressmen and 100 senators. The population of the USA is 330 million and her economy can afford a big legislature.

The size of Uganda’s Parliament is one of many examples of unprincipled and wrong priorities of the corrupt and decadent NRM regime. In my opinion, Uganda’s Parliament should not exceed 125 members.

The primary challenge facing the Electoral Commission is to deliver free, fair and credible elections, which is a tall order against the background of what has transpired since campaigns for presidential and parliamentary elections started on November 9, 2020.

Like at previous elections, the playing field is not level; voter education is lacking and State-instigated violence unleashed with impunity against Opposition candidates by police, UPDF and other security agencies has been a hallmark of the campaigns.

More than 100 innocent, harmless and unarmed Ugandans have died and hundreds injured during the campaigns, as if Uganda is at war. It’s disgusting, outrageous and indefensible!

Despite serious challenges and problems, Ugandans are eagerly looking forward to cast their votes on January 14 in what promises to be a historic election. If the election is genuinely free, fair and credible, a new president will be inaugurated in May 2021. There are clear indications that Ugandans from most regions of the country are yearning for peaceful change now.

In this regard, I commend NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu for awakening and mobilising the youth by waging a courageous, effective, peaceful and relentless campaign, without fear or favour.

As ancient Greek philosopher Pericles argued many centuries ago, the secret of liberty is courage. Courage to stand up for peace and justice; courage to speak truth to power; courage to defend the rights of poor, marginalised, despised and silent majority of Ugandans, and courage to defend the honour of wananchi who have been insulted openly and called derogatory names, such as, anyanyas, swine and political condoms by a callous, corrupt and self-condemned ruling clique.

The day of reckoning is finally here. The writing is on the wall. Enough is enough. Ugandans have everything to gain and nothing to lose, but their chains.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

