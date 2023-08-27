End of the road for ‘The Crocodile’?

On the day of writing this opinion piece, August 23, the gallant people of Zimbabwe had gone out in droves to cast their votes in the most critical elections to take place in the history of that beautiful, promising and potentially prosperous southern African country. The presidential race has been called a classic “David vs Goliath” duel between Nelson Chamisa and incumbent president Emerson Mnangagwa, who are the two leading candidates.

Zimbabwe, a former British colony called Southern Rhodesia, achieved independence on April 18, 1980, with Robert Mugabe as executive prime minister and Rev Canaan Banana as ceremonial president. The incumbent, Mnangagwa, nicknamed “The Crocodile”, was security minister and Mugabe’s hatchet man who did lots of dirty work for his mentor, former teacher-turned freedom fighter and longtime leader of Zanu-PF, the sole ruling party of Zimbabwe since 1980.

In his capacity as security minister, Mnangagwa was in charge of Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). Mnangagwa, a fearsome politician, played a major role in a bloody and vicious civil war which erupted in Matabeleland, Zimbabwe, in the 1980s in which about 20,000 civilians from the minority Ndebele ethnic group of Joshua Nkomo were massacred. Nkomo (RIP) was the leader of ZAPU and comrade-in-arms of Mugabe during Zimbabwe’s armed struggle for self- determination and independence.

Mr Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who, according to opinion polls, is the frontrunner in the presidential race, is the exact opposite of Mnangagwa. A lawyer, a peace-loving and law-abiding citizen, an ordained pastor and leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party CCC. Chamisa, 45 years old, is once again facing the 80-year-old “crocodile,” a man who has clearly overstayed his welcome and arrived at the end of the road.

Five years ago in 2018, Chamisa faced Mnangagwa in a disputed election which many observers believe he actually won, but due to rigging, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared Mnangagwa the winner and he was duly sworn in as president. Will history repeat itself in 2023 or will the truth prevail? That is the burning and daunting question facing about six million voters of Zimbabwe who cast their ballots on Wednesday. ZEC will declare the results of the presidential election tomorrow, August 28, or latest on Tuesday.

When Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe after the military coup of 2017, he promised a “new kind of democracy” in Zimbabwe following 40 years of tyranny imposed on Zimbabweans by Mugabe, who often bragged arrogantly and publicly that “Zimbabwe is mine”, as if the country was his personal estate or private property.

Six years down the road, the changes and reforms Mnangagwa promised have never been fulfilled. On the contrary, Zimbabwe is facing a dire economic crisis, hyperinflation, abject poverty, massive youth unemployment, sanctions by EU and USA, isolation and rampant discontent fuelled by injustice, oppressive laws and violence inflicted by police and other security agents.

Chamisa has promised in the CCC manifesto and his campaigns to usher freedom for all, ensure macroeconomic stability, drastically reduce inflation, stabilise exchange rates, build a $100b economy in Zimbabwe and create 2.5m jobs in five years. It’s an ambitious and tall order which if implemented, would usher a new era which the country deserves.

Zimbabwe desperately needs change, a new breed of leaders and a new beginning. If the elections are genuinely free, fair and credible, change is inevitable. In this regard, ZEC and election observers must ensure the results declared reflect the expressed will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Harold Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat. [email protected]