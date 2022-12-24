End of year letter to esteemed readers

It’s that time to do the ritual of returning to the owners of this column – you, the readers. It’s accountability.

I take it as a distinct honour and sheer privilege to occupy this newspaper space on behalf of the readers of Saturday Monitor. A newspaper column is not a private space, it’s a public platform. As a writer, I have the duty to speak for the public, to make the case for the common good and defend the public interest.

You, the readers, did not elect me to speak for you, rather the editors did, but once they handed me the baton, I had to work to earn your confidence and trust, to cement a social contract. In this contract, I must adhere to a set of rules, values and standards, among which is a solemn commitment to fairness in analysis, objectivity in argument and candidness in commentary.

As public critic and social commentator, but one coming from the professional positionality of an academic, I hold myself to the standard of honesty and truthfulness, evidence and reason. I refrain from cheap partisanship and populist pandering.

This invariably means that sections of the readership may not like some of my comments, and they likely disagree with certain conclusions I make. This is healthy in a free society, progressive environment where debate and disagreement flourishes within the bounds of intellectual decency and candid conversations.

As a social being, I am naturally predisposed to being political. As a citizen, I have the right, in fact the duty as well, to participate in the politics of Uganda, to associate with a political party and to support political candidates or leaders of my choice.

I cannot be neutral especially where critical issues of social justice, personal liberties and wellbeing are at stake. There are situations where I must take a side and choose a position, but this should never mean I am biased and partisan, as supporters and officials of Uganda’s ruling group have often charged me. Far from it.

Part of the social contract here is to hold to the same critical standard both those holding state power and those seeking it including any politician or party I may be sympathetic to.

The world remains in utter tumult and in the throes of uncertain and unsettling socio-political pressures. As we attempt to break out of the vagaries of a global pandemic, this year has been very difficult for many people on a range of social and economic fronts.

Those of us fortunate to live through the year and happily see it out have to count our blessings, but it is also worth thinking about those not so fortunate to live the lives they desire and deserve, the disadvantaged facing harsh socioeconomic conditions and unable to meet the basics of life, the sick and pained, the emotionally distraught and psychologically drained.

For many of us fortunate enough, the world today is vastly better than the times of our ancestors a hundred or two hundred years ago, but this same world remains fundamentally unequal and skewed against large swaths of our fellow human beings living on the fringes.

From the many trapped in deadly armed conflicts and the masses caught up in famine due to draught and other environmental hazards to the countless who are hostage to poverty and disease, the end of the year is time to remind ourselves of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, of fellow human being living a hellish life on earth.

All across the breadth and width of our otherwise hugely endowed nation, Uganda, there are enormous socioeconomic problems playing out in a broken political system. The political arena keeps deteriorating with reports of citizen abductions allegedly at the behest of state agents, torture and illegal detentions, politics of intolerance and militarism, which all constitute a huge stain.

Throughout the year, I repeatedly and relentlessly cast the spotlight on the problems we face and how we can collectively tackle them, how to understand a precarious today and reimagine a preferred tomorrow.

In the New Year, my pledge remains unchanged: to carry on with providing dispassionate, objective and honest assessment of where we stand and excursions into the possibilities for the future.

I will continue to think and write by dint of a broad intellectual duty to society but particularly because I owe it to you as esteemed readers of Saturday Monitor.

Part of the pledge here is to make the point simple and straight, persuasive and compelling, to speak to the core issues and refrain from trivialities, and remain true to my calling as a scholar, all within the spirit of our shared comradeship as compatriots united by membership to one nation.