End of year prayer: May rule of law fuse into the minds of security agencies. Amen

The tenets or principles of the rule of law include accountability, which speaks to the government, as well as private actors being accountable under the law, just laws which necessitate that the law is understood, published and applied evenly; open government which emphasises the processes by which the law is adopted, administered, adjudicated and enforced, and impartial justice which speaks to timely delivery of justice by competent, ethical and independent representatives. No matter who we are or where we are, the rule of law affects us all. It is the foundation for communities of justice, opportunity and peace development, accountable government and respect for fundamental rights.

With the rule of law, it sees greater peace, economic development and improved health outcomes. As clear as day, the rule of law is a tool of governance in which all persons, institutions, entities, the public, including the State itself, are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced and adjudicated but significantly consistent with international human rights norms and standards. The rule of law speaks to adherence to the principles of the supremacy of the law, fairness in the application of the law, legal certainty, avoidance of arbitrariness and legal transparency. As a matter of fact and applicability, the rule of law acknowledges its interrelatedness with all human rights and access to justice. Juridical rhetoric dictates that the core of the existing principle is that all persons and authorities within the State should be bound by and entitled to the benefit of laws publicly and administered in courts.

In one of the proponents of our domestic Constitution is the equality before the law or what we have commonly referred to as freedom from non-discrimination. This demands that for whatever reason there is or crime committed, any person, whether accused or not, should not be subjected by the State to bring him to book outside the law. As a State mandate in effecting the prevalence of justice, arrests and detention of persons can be made by the Uganda Police Force in instances of civilians, Uganda People’s Defence Forces in instances of military personnel and civilians who are subject to the UPDF Act and its amendment. A basis of legality which emphasises the free living is the Constitution, which provides that no person shall be deprived of personal liberty except for cases such as execution of a sentence or court order.

A person arrested under Ugandan laws has the right to be kept in a place authorised by law, to be informed in a language they understand of the reasons for the arrest or detention, right to be brought to a court not later than 48 hours, right to compensation for unlawful arrests, right to protection from torture and other cruel inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment. In spite of the law being explicit, reports indicate that these unauthorised and ungazetted places detention expose these innocent people to torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment.

Suffice to add is that these detainees in these unauthorised places are often not brought to court within the requisite 48 hours. Cases in point include Patrick Mugisha, a seasoned lawyer who was whisked away in 2019 to an unknown location, Ronald Kasekende in 2006 and various political activists such as Sam Mugumya, whose whereabouts remain a preserve of his captors. Despite the laws being in place, clear and explicit, their enforcements remain selective. If power indeed belongs to the people, public interest wouldn’t be disregarded to fit individual interests.

Mr Innocent Ruyooka Murindwa is a lawyer and human rights activist | [email protected]







