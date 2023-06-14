End rampant sex solicititaion in public service

Uganda has a full directorate of ethics and integrity in the office of the President.

One of its core functions is to mainstream ethics and integrity for good governance.

I want to bring to the attention of duty bearers in this office that there is a gender injustice characterized by sex as currency in local government, schools, government offices, and faith places across the country.

There is an urgent need to take some decisive action in mainstreaming workplace ethics and integrity.

Moral decadence is not measured only by public access to pornography. There are way too many lurid acts happening in workplaces - sexual assaults and sex procurement.

These vices are distracting due processes at the expense of merit-based transactions.

Mostly men (with some women) in power are using their privileged positions to solicit sex from vulnerable job seekers, interns, and those entrusted under their care.

This is not a new concept, but the frequency and consequences have entered a new record worthy of public attention!

The disturbing video of an official of a community-based organization in Kitgum caught with a seemingly younger vulnerable employee that trended on social media recently, has left us numbed about the fate of our daughters. These sex predators are vicious!

Incidences of politicians and local government officials trading jobs and scholarships for sex are commonplace.

A friend told me that “going for a job interview” these days means offering sex for a job.

She further detailed that members of the panel always follow up with candidates with phone calls to request either money or sex, especially from female candidates.

Another social media “friend” narrated to me that these officials so-licit bribes ahead of each job call to fix interviews. Then they follow up with candidates after the interviews.

Sometimes they solicit for money/sex before the interview promising to leak the interview questions or create a false allure in the post-interview anxiety moments that these candidates performed well such that topping up with sex would guarantee them the spot.

Jobs tend to go to the highest bidders, they say to me. The candidates who “throw themselves the most” to the panelists clinch the job.

“If you have no money, you must give sex, otherwise, no matter how great a candidate you are, the job flies in your face, and there is no exception,” a girl informed me.

The young women are frustrated with this obnoxious gendered bottleneck to job distribution.

For young men, the job distribution pat-tern is different. It is based on who recommended them.

If it is a General or some big shot in government, the lads get the job.

Still, some money must be exchanged. For girls, it is money, or sex or both or no job.

There is a need to reboot our moral compass to restore some deco-rum of moral uprightness.

The culture of financial corruption has filtered into moral corruption.

In the Acholi sub-region, however, the poverty level has compounded on self-learned helplessness to make young women vulnerable.

Coupled with patriarchal abuse of power, young women are not making breakthroughs in the formal job sector at the expected rate.