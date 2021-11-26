End violence against women 

We join the global 16 Days of Activism campaign to put an end to violence against women.

The global campaign is yearly and runs from November 25 until December 10 and is a critical opportunity for us to show our commitment to ending gender-based violence (GBV) and particularly violence against women as a pervasive, global problem that violate women’s human rights and must stop.

Covid-19 has reminded us that gender-based violence is driven by patriarchal gendered norms and entrenched structural inequalities that exclude and marginalise women and minority communities and place them at greater risk of violence.

As activists and feminists, we demand recognition of gender-based violence as a fundamental barrier to realising women’s rights including the right to food and the right to a sustainable livelihood. We demand that action against gender-based violence is taken as part of the solution to affirming every individual’s right to food.

Gender inequality is a root cause of the denial of the right to food for so many women and girls. Harmful gendered social norms and inequalities means women are more likely to be denied the right to food: eat last, eat less and eat least. 10 percent more women than men are food insecure in 2020, compared with 6 percent in 2019.

Gender-based violence remains a significant barrier to affirming the right to food for women and girls. If we do not address gender-based violence, then we cannot achieve the right to food. Globally, but in particular, in the agriculture sector and for women living in rural areas, the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) is exacerbated and women’s experiences of violence made invisible.

Statistics show that on average one in three women experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime. GBV inflicts harm on women, girls, men, boys, transgender, intersex and non-binary individuals and is a severe violation of several human rights.

This definition highlights how extensive and serious the problem of gender-based violence is at a global level. The denial of the right to food is, in itself, a form of GBV. Harmful social gendered norms at household level means that women often eat least, eat last and eat least nutritious food. Gendered norms about ownership of land, assets and resources mean that women are denied socio-economic and civil and political rights, which is a form of structural violence.

Food insecurity can exacerbate the severity or impact of GBV.

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds it is posing new challenges to rural women with regards to their roles in ensuring food security in the households, as agricultural producers, informal sector workers and entrepreneurs.

Women are agents of change and key players in global food system. We need to transform harmful gender norms that perpetuate gender-based violence to ensure that women can fully affirm their rights, including right to food and ensure recognition for their significant contribution to the agriculture sector and the production of food.

It is time to speak up in solidarity with all women everywhere for ending gender-based violence.

It is also time for the development sector to work on ensuring safe spaces for women, so they can share their experience of violence and how this intersects with their multiple identities. We must create safe spaces for women, support women organisations, listen and plan for actions from survivor lead approach during #16DaysofActivism and beyond. This is a long-term commitment, and we strongly condemn any form of gender-based violence.