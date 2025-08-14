Ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030

Africa and East Africa in particular was privileged to host the International Aids Society (IAS) 2025 Global Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, in July.

A well-deserved honour for our neighbours in Rwanda, who have made significant progress in the fight to end HIV, standing out as one of the African countries that have achieved the 95-95-95 UNAIDS global targets ahead of many others, Uganda included.

The conference marked the first global convening on HIV since the Stop Work Orders that led to the withdrawal of US funding for HIV programmes, triggering a global public health crisis. It was widely acknowledged that US government investments have been instrumental in driving scientific breakthroughs, lifesaving treatments, and prevention efforts worldwide.

Now, with those investments at risk, we face the possibility of rolling back decades of progress unless we urgently reverse the defunding wave or chart a new and equitable path forward.

Many conversations also acknowledged the deep gaps created by funding cuts, gaps that threaten to unravel the gains made and derail our collective progress toward ending HIV/Aids.

What stood out from the shared experiences of African countries was that several nations including Eswatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Rwanda, have already achieved the 95-95-95 targets. These countries had one thing in common: they embraced the fight with intentionality, demonstrated total commitment from both public and private sectors, and made deliberate efforts to domestically fund their HIV programmes to complement external support.

Even amid the funding freeze, these countries continued providing uninterrupted community services, largely financed through local resources. Back home, Uganda created a similar HIV/Aids Trust Fund under the HIV Prevention and Control Act. However, its operationalisation has remained stalled for years.

Another clear message from IAS 2025 was that the fight to end HIV could not be won while legal barriers continue to obstruct access to health services.

Uganda remains among the poorly performing countries in terms of human rights and equitable access to treatment and services for diverse communities.

Criminalisation of key populations was recognised as a major barrier, one that is likely to worsen under integrated health systems if no social safeguards are established to prevent stigma and discrimination, whether perceived or real. A critical conversation at the conference was about the tension between integration and equity.

A powerful advocacy moment was the staging of the “We Will Not Be Erased” campaign, a clear call to governments to recognise the voices and lived experiences of communities.

In Uganda, we must ask: How will integration work in a country where stigma, discrimination, criminalisation, and underfunding already exist? This remains a question for all of us, and a challenge we must confront together. Despite the challenges, the message from Kigali was not one of despair, but of potential.

A health worker takes a blood sample to test for HIV. PHOTO/FILE

Uganda has the capacity to rise to the occasion. With intentional reforms, strategic domestic investment, and a renewed commitment to human rights, we can still meet the 2030 goal of ending HIV as a public health threat. But this will not happen by default. It requires decisions. It requires prioritisation.

In addition, it requires a departure from moralistic or punitive approaches in favour of compassion, inclusion, and rights-based frameworks. Domestic HIV funding is possible.

We can draw valuable lessons from Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Côte d’Ivoire, where local financing mechanisms have been prioritised. We must rally political will to fund HIV interventions and recognise them as a national priority.

The writer, Grace Nayiga, is a HIV & Human Rights Advocate, Executive Director- UGANET.