Energy democracy: A quiet revolution

In Uganda, where nearly half the population lacks reliable electricity, the national power grid often remains just a distant promise. While many rural homes rely on small, individual solar set-ups for basic needs, a more powerful and transformative solution is taking root: communities building and owning their power sources.

This is energy democracy in action, a grassroots movement reshaping Uganda's energy future. This movement is fundamentally changing what energy access means. Solar cooperatives are emerging not just as a stopgap, but as a revolutionary alternative to the unreliable national grid and costly, polluting diesel generators. Their core principle is powerful in its simplicity: local communities invest in and collectively own their energy infrastructure. The benefits, however, extend far beyond mere electricity provision.

Solar cooperatives represent a significant leap beyond individual solar home systems. Where a single panel might power a few lights, a community-owned mini-grid can energise an entire village ecosystem. Beyond energy provision, the operational strength of these cooperatives lies in their sophisticated foundation: collective action, transparent governance, and local control. Community members pool their financial resources to install solar plants, often with the help of crowd-funding and impact investment. The energy generated is distributed to households, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities within the cooperative. Governance is democratic, with the community electing a board to manage operations, set tariffs, and oversee maintenance.

The cooperative model is creating a ripple effect in local economies. With reliable solar power, farmers are able to power irrigation systems, improving crop yields and enhancing food security. Businesses can extend their operating hours, boost productivity, and reduce costs. In schools, the use of computers and other educational technologies enhances the quality of education, offering students more learning opportunities. The environmental benefits of solar cooperatives are profound.

A 50-kW solar system can offset approximately 18 tonnes of CO2 annually equivalent to planting nearly 300 trees. This transition from diesel generators to solar power aligns with global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change. In Uganda, where the impacts of climate change are already being felt, solar energy is not just a cleaner alternative, it’s a critical tool for environmental stewardship.

Economically, these cooperatives are driving growth by providing affordable energy that supports businesses, enhances agricultural productivity, and creates jobs. Farmers, for example, can power machinery like milk coolers or grain mills, improving their products' shelf life and reaching new markets. In addition, the cooperatives themselves create jobs in areas such as installation, maintenance, and management, contributing to a more sustainable local economy. Despite the success of solar cooperatives, Uganda’s energy landscape is not without challenges. Large-scale projects like hydropower dams and potential nuclear plants have faced local opposition due to concerns about land displacement and environmental degradation. This has underscored the need for a more inclusive and community-driven approach to energy development.

The experiences of solar cooperatives and the reality of frequent load shedding offer a powerful blueprint for a complementary path forward. To build a more robust and self-sufficient energy system, homeowners can embrace their own solar installations as a reliable alternative when the national grid is under pressure. This individual action can be complemented by the strategic integration of community-owned micro-grids.

These localised systems could work in tandem with the national grid, serving as critical hubs of power generation and distribution, especially in rural areas. By fostering both individual and collective ownership, Uganda can create a more resilient and democratic energy system that is both sustainable and responsive to the needs of its people. This is the true meaning of energy democracy, and it is a powerful force for change.

