Enforce discipline on roads

Every day , there is some news of this or that accident. Death is so common and it is heart wrenching. For those who hate negative vibes in news, they blame the reporters and editors for picking up on these accidents.

But it is one of those pain points we must commit to addressing, seriously. We have to reach a point of accepting that we have a serious problem on our hands, and there is need for concerted efforts to address it.

The reality is that there are numerous accidents reported throughout the year. I need not to recount recent incidents as these are still fresh in our minds.

The Uganda Police Force has done a good job documenting these accidents. It makes arrival to every destination a prayer point to be thankful for. Travel safety is now a very serious matter. No one is safe.

Sadly, it matters little, that you are a careful road user, but there are always other users, reckless to the core, and making daring and dangerous decisions with consequences for other users. Often as a driver, you have to make an equally dangerous decision, to protect yourself from a reckless driver aiming at you or mindless pedestrian.

Last year, I was involved in three accidents, thankfully none of them left me physically injured. In April, I was driving from Jinja, and at the Kayunga roundabout, as I approached the taxi stage, a taxi just zoomed into the road inches from me, forcing me to stop. Although I was still in my lane, an oncoming lorry, trying to overtake as it approached the roundabout, then hit me, severely damaging my car.

It is a miracle I was not hurt. But what was odd was that the lorry driver was encouraged to “disappear”, asking if he would afford to repair my car, given the extent of the damage. I was so shaken, and forgot about the number plates, while both the lorry and taxi just drove off, and no road user around there came to help because there were many broken car parts.

In November, I was hit by a boda boda rider, who came from the blind side. For once, the boda guys were on my side, possibly because he was not from that stage, as the man had quickly taken possession of my fallen number plate, demanding that I pay him. He left with no penny, although I took the passenger to the hospital and paid the bill.

In December, another road user, dodging a pothole in his lane, knocked my car. My driving mirror fell off. Still, the driver did not have the courtesy to stop. He drove away his big car in the same terrific speed he was driving and dodging potholes.

We have learnt to treat these as incidents and not accidents. In all three incidents, I was in my lane, not speeding (which helped), and the people involved in the case of the two drivers, did not stop. They all got away with it because I was not able to take their number plate, shaken by it all.

Each incident resulted in a costly repair of my car. And, in all incidents, I did not report to the Police. My experience with the police, gives me little appetite to report cases. I cut my loss in each case and moved on.

I imagine, if every road user with my experience reported to the police, they would be very busy throughout the year and do nothing else. These unreported incidents that do not make the police statistics are many. Adding these would dramatically increase the numbers.

What gets reported in the news are fatal ones, but more accidents happen each day that go unreported. You just have to ask other road users or observe the number of cars on the road with huge dents or missing parts.

The cost to economic development is huge. I do not have to quantify it here, but we can imagine it as young people and household heads perish. Maybe the transport sector regulators should compute the economic cost of these accidents.

We ought to strengthen our enforcement of road use regulations. The legal framework is in place, and could be enforced better. Starting with enforcing discipline on the road. Some work is being done, more needs to be done. Clearly, many accidents are due to indiscipline.

There is also need to do more in the reporting of accidents, beyond the incidents. We need to see more reports of road safety. We should document and highlight those areas where accidents are prone due to the quality or nature of infrastructure rather than human error.

So often I think of my experience as a road user and believe we all get home by the grace of God. There is so much indiscipline on our roads, it is impossible to comprehend. We must deal with discipline of road users, and integrate road safety into planning of transport infrastructure.